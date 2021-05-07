Pm ‘Talking To Medics’ Over Orders

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

WITH the state of emergency and current emergency order set to expire at the end of this month, Attorney General Carl Bethel said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is now consulting with the medical community to decide the way forward.

Among other restrictions, due to the emergency order New Providence currently has a nightly curfew in place from 10pm to 5am, but there have been complaints recently that the curfew is not being enforced.

Videos have circulated on social media showing clubs in full swing after curfew hours with no social distancing nor mask wearing being conducted.

A popular promoter ran into trouble two weeks ago when a party was held at a property leased to him with hundreds of people bunched together enjoying themselves without practising any COVID-19 protocols. He was fined some $92,000 by police for breaking the emergency orders.

“Cabinet has not made a determination and I raised the issue and the Prime Minister has indicated that he wishes to have some serious discussions with the medical community to get their advice,” Mr Bethel said.

“He is not prepared to commit to any particular course of action until he has done so.

“I understand that sometime this week he will probably be doing that and we look forward to whatever the recommendations of the medical community are. I did make the point before and it bears repeating, that Bahamians, we all know what the protocols are, but we may still need (to adhere to) them.

“So, one way or the other, whether it’s by way of a statute or by way of perhaps some amendments to pre-existing laws, if we could facilitate that, we will do whatever we have to do, in order to protect the Bahamian people.”

Mr Bethel said the competent authority will just go with the best advice as the way forward.

“It’s just a question now of what the best advice is from the medical community as a whole.

“For those who like to say ‘the competent authority’ and make all sorts of aspersions, there is no question that he has always consulted with his colleagues in Cabinet on every decision.

“He is now also on this decision, intensively consulting with the medical community and the COVID-19 Task Force that was appointed way back in March last year.”

Mr Bethel was also asked to respond to recent tension in the House of Assembly, sparked by criticisms from independent House Speaker Halson Moultrie.

A week ago, Mr Moultrie abruptly adjourned Parliament after chiding and criticising the Minnis administration for COVID-related matters and treatment of staff at the House of Assembly.

On Wednesday, Mr Moultrie went as far as calling government members, “disrespectful and dishonest” in their handling of the COVID exposure in Parliament.

Some political observers are of the opinion that by his actions, Mr Moultrie is agitating for Parliament to be prorogued, forcing an election. The Attorney General was asked if he feels this is what Mr Moultrie is trying to do.

“I wouldn’t wish to get into any reflections on the conduct of any member of another chamber other than that of which I serve,” he said. “That’s against our rules. I don’t like to speculate on what other people’s intentions are. You know they say, God alone knows the heart of a man and if God knows the heart he knows the man.”

Pressed further, Mr Bethell said: “I have nothing to say about his behaviour. He is the Speaker of the House; he has his functions under the Constitution. He is a constitutional officer and I would be the last person in the world to make any kind of reflection upon what the Speaker does in the discharge of his office and his constitutional duties.”