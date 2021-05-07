St Andrew’S School Receives $240,000 Donation

ST Andrew’s International School has announced a $240,000 donation from Ian D Fair and daughters, Nicole, Sasha, and Kelly Fair in memory of their beloved wife and mother Sylvia Fair to create the Sylvia Fair Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship will support three qualified government school academic students throughout grades 9-12: one student from Long Island, one student from Abaco, and one student from Nassau ,each year.

“We are extremely grateful that the generosity of the Fair family, in memory of Mrs Fair’s passion for education, will support three diverse and deserving young Bahamians to join and enhance our St Andrew’s community. The challenge and opportunities on offer here will ensure that each of these students develop the 21st century skills and global mindset necessary for a highly successful future,” Gordon McKenzie, St Andrew’s principal said.

Mrs Fair, born in 1947 of Long Island parentage, died in 2020.

Her children and grandchildren have all attended St Andrew’s School.

A statement from her family noted that some of her greatest moments of satisfaction were the gifts of scholarships to St Andrew’s School students, most recently to Don Daxon of Crooked Island.

“It is in this spirit that her husband, Ian, and their three daughters wish to perpetuate her memory,” the family said.

“Sylvia recognised that a sound education provides the solid foundation for a productive and meaningful life, and that without it, opportunities are limited from the outset,” the family’s statement added.

The fully funded scholarships will be given to students who otherwise might not have had an opportunity to have a St Andrew’s education.