Branville Mccartney Cited For Curfew Violation

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Free National Movement Cabinet minister Branville McCartney was detained, released and ticketed by police for allegedly violating the emergency orders by staying out past the 10pm curfew on his birthday last Thursday night, The Tribune was told.

On Friday, news broke that the former minister was being detained at a police station in western New Providence. The news was followed by several voice notes of different renditions of what allegedly led to the attorney’s detainment.

The Tribune spoke with attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, who said he represented Mr McCartney while he was being detained. Mr Munroe said the former Bamboo Town MP was released and was set to pay a fine for being out after the curfew.

“Like any other citizen he can be arrested by the police,” Mr Munroe said on Friday. “He has been interviewed and released pending further inquiry. He was not charged with anything at the moment. They will evaluate material they have and determine if they have a case to charge him.

“That is what they do ordinarily. If he wasn’t Bran McCartney, nothing would be known of it.

“He went through the processes like everyone who gets arrested does. He cooperated with the police and they were cordial and polite. He is a lawyer and he knows how the system works. I represented him at the police interview. He has gotten a ticket for breaching the curfew. I won’t be representing him in the case because he will be paying the ticket as far as I know.”

Mr Munroe took issue with the voice notes that were circulating and said if the male voices in fact belong to police officers as purported, then authorities at the Royal Bahamas Police Force ought to deal with them.

“I’ve heard these voice notes—one of them when somebody purports to be a policeman,” Mr Munroe said. “If in fact he is a policeman, then he will be subject to discipline by the police, because that is not something that they are supposed to do. In fact there was a circulated release by the commissioner of police admonishing officers not to do that – not to take photos of people in custody, not to circulate voice notes of the details of matters being investigated by the police.”

When contacted on Sunday, Mr McCartney only said, “I do not wish to make a comment save to say there are a lot of untrue rumours.”

The Tribune also contacted police press liaison officer, ASP Audley Peters who said he had no details on the matter.