Queen’S College Back To Virtual Learning

ALL grade levels at Queen’s College have returned to virtual learning for the remainder of the school year, due to the high number of daily COVID-19 infections being reported on the island and community spread, the school announced to parents last week.

In a letter, QC said the elevated community spread is evident by the number of parents informing the school of people in their household who have been exposed to the virus, resulting in the need to keep their child at home.

As a result, the school returned to virtual learning for all grade levels as of last Thursday.

Students will be allowed on campus by invitation only to take internal and external exams, the school advised.

The school added that the return to virtual learning was not an easy one as it has “invested greatly” in campus monitoring and sanitisation. The school said the well-being of its community was paramount, hence it made the tough decision to suspend in person classes.

Meanwhile, Windsor School in Albany announced in a letter to parents yesterday that it was closing school for its year six learners after a student in the class tested positive for COVID-19.

All other Windsor students have been asked to complete a PCR test on Tuesday ahead of returning to campus (depending on teacher results), the school said.

Cases have also been reported in several public schools in recent weeks.