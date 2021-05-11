Blown Off Course: Pm Blames Covid And Hurricanes For Failing To Deliver Manifesto Goals

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said “it was impossible” to fulfil his pre-election good governance reform promises because Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 were so detrimental that his administration was forced to change course.

Dr Minnis also told reporters at the Kendal G L Isaacs Gym yesterday that officials are discussing removing the curfew from Family Islands, though no decision has been finalised.

His comments came as the Free National Movement marked the four-year anniversary of its May 10, 2017 election victory.

In 2017, the FNM’s election campaign revolved around transparency and accountability promises, such as fully enacting a Freedom of Information Act, implementing campaign finance legislation, reforming local government and changing public procurement rules.

Dr Minnis promised fixed terms for Prime Ministers, a recall system for elected officials and fixed election dates.

However, many of the promises have not been fulfilled. Progress on the Freedom of Information Act has been slow and a Public Procurement Bill that recently passed Parliament has yet to be enacted.

Although the administration tabled an Ombudsman Bill and an Integrity Commission Bill early this term, the bills have not been debated in Parliament, prompting critics to accuse the administration of neglecting its transparency and accountability pledges in favour of less consequential legislation.

“I am still a strong advocate for term limits for Prime Ministers,” Dr Minnis said yesterday. “I am still a strong advocate that no Prime Minister should go beyond two terms, ten years. I am still a strong advocate for fixed (election) dates, that’s still coming. But as I’ve said, priorities had to be shifted because we have three years of destruction. We could have totally ignored the destruction and just stick to your programme but if you did that your country would be a disaster.

“We could have concentrated only on the catastrophic problems that we faced, but then what happens? Your country stagnates and you don’t move. It was impossible to deal with all of what we promised within that one (term) but be assured that all will be done.”

Hurricane Irma impacted the Bahamas in 2017 while Hurricane Dorian ravaged Abaco and Grand Bahama in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended life in The Bahamas since March 2020.

“We had three challenges so we had to decide whether you just stop and deal with catastrophic problems or are you a true government and run on two parallel tracks, one track deals with catastrophic problems that you face or another track and still move the country forward,” Dr Minnis said.

“We kept on course with moving the country forward. We had stated that what we want to do, we want to ensure that each and every Bahamian is entitled to partake in what we termed the Bahamian dream.”

This dream, he said, comprises four components: free education, affordable access to housing, jobs and affordable healthcare.

He discussed his administration’s education policy, which resulted in education at the University of the Bahamas and the Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute becoming available to a wider number of people for free.

He also highlighted efforts to make pre-school free for children.

“Phase Two, every Bahamian wants to own a home or a land,” he said. “We introduced a land policy in Carmichael Road, 400-plus lots that’s well on their way. For the first time, Bahamians can buy land with all the infrastructure in place for $20,000. In addition to that, they can build their homes duty free. We (are) now introducing a new category, the Prospect Ridge area so that young professionals whom we have defined already, they will be able to purchase land which is worth in that area a minimum of $150,000. Once the infrastructure is in place that land will (be) worth $220,000 or more. That’s what we’ve done, and we have additional lands here to give away to the Bahamian populace. We’re doing the same things in the Family Islands.

“Component Three, jobs. We were successful in terms of implementing a vaccination programme. We managed what we thought was well the COVID pandemic that we’ve seen throughout the world and now we’re slowly opening up our economy. I’ve had discussions with some of the medical professionals already and there is a possibility, I’m not saying that it will happen, there is a possibility that all Family Islands, excluding New Providence and Grand Bahama, will have the curfew removed so we’re opening up the economy, the jobs are returning.

“Phase Four is health. We’re advancing the national health programme and we’re moving through all the Family Islands upgrading our health infrastructure, ensuring that all the personnel are there and we’re introducing telemedicine again which we started in 2007-2008 when I was the Minister of Health and which the previous government dismantled.”