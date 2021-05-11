Johnson Accused Of ‘Reckless’ Un Attack

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HUMAN Rights Bahamas yesterday slammed Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson after he accused the United Nations of lacking balance for criticising the government’s plans to demolish shanty towns in Abaco.

In a scathing statement released yesterday, the human rights watchdog group called the minister’s recent comments “reckless” and “inflammatory” and added his “confrontational attitude” towards the UN is reflective of the “stubborn attitude” of so many former administrations.

“This mulish pose continues to be an embarrassment to The Bahamas on the world stage,” the group said.

“His argument seems to amount to: ‘The international community should go fix Haiti before they bother us.’ First of all, the majority of the individuals in question are not Haitian, but Bahamian citizens or lawful permit holders, as his government’s own studies have shown.

“Secondly, the long suffering families in question would not be in their current predicament if his government had done something to provide some form of shelter or plan for a path to long-term housing for those who lost everything in Hurricane Dorian. How will it benefit the Bahamas to push these families into the street?”

Rights Bahamas said Mr Johnson ought to be reminded that the Bahamas is a member of the UN Human Rights Council, representing CARICOM of which the Republic of Haiti is a member.

The group also went on to accuse the Minnis administration of being discriminatory towards the Haitian community and having a hidden agenda.

“The government of the Bahamas cannot continue to pretend that their Abaco home demolition plan is about building standards, when it is quite obviously and blatantly a discriminatory effort to destroy communities of a particular ethnic background,” the group continued.

“The continued references to Haiti highlights this fact, as does their failure to apply the same extreme policy to other communities that suffer the very same building code deficiencies.”

On Friday, UN experts urged the government to halt its plans to demolish dozens of homes in shanty towns in Abaco, calling it a “serious violation of the human right to adequate housing” that will likely result in increased homelessness and extreme poverty.

However, in response, Mr Johnson said officials were just enforcing the law, explaining shanty town structures do not adhere to the nation’s current building code practices.

The minister also criticised the UN for lacking balance in its assessment of the country’s shanty town issue.

“There’s no notice that goes out to those individuals who are constructing irregular construction and those who intend to do it,” Mr Johnson said on Sunday.

“You’d expect that the UN would say ‘those of you who are now doing it and you have no legal authority, stop because it’s injurious to the country as a whole.’ The Haitian community has said it. You’d expect the UN now to say that for those persons who find themselves in the Bahamas, it’s a sovereign and democratic country governed by laws.”

In April, the Ministry of Works spearheaded the demolition of 45 “incomplete and unoccupied structures” in The Farm after conducting a joint sting operation in the unregulated community weeks earlier.

Last week, Minister of Works Desmond Bannister said the government was ready to continue its actions in the community which could begin as early as this week.

When The Tribune contacted locals to find out if any demolition works were underway in the area, many told this newspaper that no buildings were being demolished.

However, they claimed that some workers were seen in the area, marking certain structures.

Yesterday, Abaco resident and activist, Frankie Fleuridor told The Tribune he receives multiple calls daily from shanty town residents who are fearful and uncertain as to where they will go after their homes have been demolished.

The situation is also compounded by the island’s housing crisis, which has been a major issue since Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“They said they’re going to destroy the house but where are these folks going to go? There’s no shelter, we can’t find no place in Abaco to rent. We have a housing problem,” he told this newspaper. “I have people from The Farm call me every day. They calling me to find out if the people coming. . . and if they’re going to demolish the homes because they put the last paper on these homes that’s built.

“The people are stressed right out right now and they don’t know what they’re going to do because you have people living in Abaco living in tents. You have folks who are still living in cars. I don’t agree with them building like that and the government had said they don’t want shanty towns in Abaco, but they don’t have no plan.”

In 2018, the Supreme Court granted an injunction protecting shanty town homes in New Providence from destruction pending the outcome of a judicial review challenge over the matter.

Government officials, however, have said newly built homes in The Farm and elsewhere are not subject to that injunction.