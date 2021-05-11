Tributes Paid To Fallen Of The Flamingo

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

MARINE Seaman David Tucker joined the Royal Bahamas Defence Force two months before his untimely death 41 years ago.

His sister, Joan Knowles, said the 21-year-old was interested in another field until their father suggested her brother try seeking an altruistic occupation.

“David initially really wanted to be an accountant, but Daddy told him to try and find an occupation where you’re giving back to your society, where you’re helping more people at one time than just one person. And on that advice and being one of the older sons, he decided he would join in (the RBDF) so he could help out because the rest of us were still at school so he wanted to help Mummy with raising us and being financially fit to raise us the way we should and so I think all of that coupled with wanting to make a difference, yeah, I think that’s why he joined.

“Daddy unto his death, he just blamed himself. He figured if he had not told David to join the force or recommend that he do it, that David would have still been alive and so it was just horrible. A horrible experience for everybody.”

Her brother, along Marine Seaman Austin Smith, Marine Seaman Edward Williams, and Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup would end up giving the greatest contribution to the country — their lives. On May 10, 1980, the men were killed during the sinking of HMBS Flamingo by Cuban military jet fighters.

An annual memorial ceremony was held yesterday at HMBS Coral Harbour. Family and loved ones, including Ms Knowles, of the victims joined other RBDF marines and officers to commemorate the sacrifice made 41 years ago.

Retired Captain Whitfield Neely, a survivor of the incident, says the tragedy is still fresh in his mind. He was just 20 years old when the sinking occurred.

“I knew everyone that died,” he said. “Edward Williams and I grew up on the same street — East Street. He lived on Lewis Street. I lived down on Lily of the Valley Corner so we saw each other very often but the other three guys, I met them when I came in on the Defence Force and they were all wonderful guys. We all got along very well back in those days.”

He added: “The incident was very vivid in my mind. I spent a lot of time thinking about it. Just about every day I think about it, the sinking of the Flamingo, because I remember all of the explosions. I remember all of the scenes that came along with the incident. A lot of them were very horrific, very traumatising but it happened and I made a mental note to move on and stay focused on me.

“I was the one who went out initially in the sea boat to look for them and I spent quite a while after the initial attack on the Flamingo riding around the scene looking for the four missing comrades that were missing and it was very traumatic for me because it then dawned on me that this job is a job where one can lose your life if you’re at the wrong spot at the wrong time.

“Because I knew right then they were never coming back because of where we were and the depth of the water. The water there was about between 70,000 and 90,000 feet deep and I knew nobody could survive in that if you didn’t see them swimming on the surface right away.”

Despite the deadly incident, Neely stayed in the force years after. After 42 years of service, he retired last month.

David’s sister said on Mother’s Day 1980, their mother got the devastating news. At the time, Ms Knowles was only in junior high school at CH Reeves.

“We were all at home and David had not arrived at home and anybody knowing David, David is one who Mother’s Day, Christmas, Mummy’s birthday, David was always home,” she told The Tribune.

“We were all worried and then there was a knock at the door and I’m thinking it was the commodore at that time who came and told mummy. Back then when persons came to the house, the children were not allowed in the front room with the persons who would come and so we were all in the dining room area and we just heard when he left, but the door never closed and so when we finally walked out mummy was still standing at the door looking out in disbelief that her son would not be coming home.”

Asked how she took the news as a teen, she said: “It was kinda surreal because you’re going through so many emotions and then you’re watching everyone around you and you’re not certain where you stand in the whole dynamics of it, but it was definitely sad to know that David wasn’t coming home anymore and the saddest thing for Mummy was that she could not see his body again to properly bury him and she went to her grave feeling that way and she would always say ‘a parent ought never to bury their child.’ It should always be the child burying the parent so it was really not easy for anyone, and I just took it as it came.

“There are moments even today where we’re still crying about and other times we’re just laughing about all the just and the memories we have of David.”

Tucker’s death did not stop his nephew, Miscak Clarke, from joining the RBDF.

“After coming here for so many years in primary school and seeing the occasion, how (he) was celebrated and remembered on a yearly basis, it sparked my interest and also always hearing my mom and my uncles talking about Uncle David it got me interested in saying you know this is something I may want to do.”

Asked if he had the fear he may lose his life, Mr Clarke answered: “I’m a firm believer in what (is) supposed to happen is going to happen. So whether I’m out to sea for work…. whether I’m just standing on the pier if my demise (is) suppose to come on the waterfront then that’s what will happen.”

While speaking at the ceremony, Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith said the fallen men had made the “ultimate sacrifice” for their beloved country.

“Now while we lament the fact that their bodies are no longer with us, we can take courage, comfort, and inspiration from knowing that these four gallant marines gave their lives for a greater cause and by so doing they have ensured that their bravery, their heroism, their fighting spirit, and their love for country will be an example for all marines to emulate.

“Our fallen heroes join the Royal Bahamas Defence Force not for fortune, but rather because of their deep sense of duty to the country. They gave of their service not for fame, but rather for the reward of serving mankind. They endured the fog of state conflict not for personal gratification but rather for the reward of knowing that their endurance was necessary for the defence and protection of Bahamian sovereignty.”