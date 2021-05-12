Body Discovered On Blue Hill Soccer Field

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN’S body was found at the Blue Hill soccer field yesterday.

There is no evidence to suggest foul play at the moment, according to police press liaison officer, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters.

The matter has been classified as a suspicious death as police await an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Sometime around 11am, police were called to the soccer field where an employee discovered the body of a man lying on the ground.

“On the officers’ arrival, they were directed to the northeastern corner of the soccer field where they found a dark male lying in the fetal position on the ground,” ASP Peters said.

“Detectives examined the body and there were no visible signs of injuries. Police will await an autopsy’s report to determine a cause of death and the identification of a next of kin to determine the identity of the victim.”

Police suspect the body was in the area for 24 to 48 hours.

The officer stated there’s no indication that the victim was homeless. The deceased appeared to be a middle-aged male who was wearing dark clothing. A belt was found next to him.

As for his age, ASP Peters said the man appeared “to be about 40-50”.