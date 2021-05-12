Campbell Says Families Helped After Recent Fires

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Frankie Campbell said his ministry has assisted more than a dozen families who lost their homes and belongings to two destructive fires earlier this month.

His comments came more than a week after a massive fire on Jennie Street left six homes burned to the ground and four others partially damaged.

Days later, officers responded to an early morning blaze at a seven-unit two story structure at Seventh Terrace and Fritz Lane, which resulted in one person’s death.

The two major fires, which occurred May 2 and May 4 respectively, resulted in several people being left homeless.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mr Campbell said a total of 13 families were affected by those fires.

He also said since the catastrophic incidents, officials from the Department of Social Services have provided food, clothing and rental assistance among other things.

The minister also thanked several non-profit organisations for lending a helping hand to further their efforts.

“The fire of May 2 affected ten homes and nine families,” Mr Campbell said. “Twenty-seven persons were assisted by the Department of Social Services. I want to thank NGOs that have come forward to offer their assistance in cash and in kind and in particular, Rotary Club of East Nassau, the pharmaceutical association and, I think, St Phillip’s Methodist Church.

“They would’ve come forward among others, offering their assistance. The Urban Renewal Centre in Englerston is coordinating those donations to ensure that the donations are specific to the needs of the persons, including medication if those needs exist.

“As for the fire of May 4, Corbell House, four families were affected—a total of 15 persons—all of those persons were assisted by the Department of Social Services. I want to say a special thanks to Superintendent Morris and Mr Armbrister of the fire department who have expedited all of those fire reports as soon as the requests would’ve been made.”

Asked what sort of assistance has been provided by his ministry, he said: “Short term shelter, food assistance, clothing assistance, the regular assistance that the Ministry of Social Services always gives. Also, in the case of fire, we assist with bedding and appliances.”

Last week, Mr Campbell was asked about the long-term plan for affected families.

However, the minister said while the government will try to assist as much as possible, there is “a limit to the assistance” officials can provide. He also said it’s important for Bahamians to know that such assistance is only temporary.

He told reporters at the time: “We need to acknowledge that there is a limit to the assistance and so the assistance is emergency. The assistance is immediate and short-term. These are incidents that might need to cause us to reflect. Might need to cause us to engage insurance companies and I know the thought of insurance is expensive, but there are options for insurance. There are options for contents. There are options for just your roof.

“There are options that need to be considered but if we expect in every incident that the government will make us whole — that is not realistic — but as the humanitarian arm of the government I do commit that to the extent that we’re able and to the extent that needs continue to exist we will continue to assist.”

He added: “However, I say to people there is a process. We’re trying to eliminate as much of the bureaucracy as much as possible. There are some persons who feel like they need not answer questions when they are seeking assistance; that is necessary. We need to document. At the end of the day we, in the department, need to give an account for the funds that we have.”