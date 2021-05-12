‘Do We Want To Live Like Haiti?’: Bannister Fires Back At Un, Warning Of Danger Ignoring Shanty Towns

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister said Bahamians must decide if they want to live in a country like The Bahamas or a country like Haiti where there is “dirt, garbage, shanty towns all over the place”.

He also said exercises involving shanty towns in New Providence will be conducted soon as residents have complained about illegal structures springing up.

He was responding to a critical statement that experts from the United Nations released on Friday about the government’s planned demolitions of houses in The Farm shanty town in Abaco.

The UN said the planned evictions and demolitions violate human rights to adequate housing.

Mr Bannister said: “When I saw that, there were two questions I asked myself. The first question is, what is in the best interest of the Bahamian people whose interest I am supposed to represent? And then the other question is, what are the consequences of me not doing my job?

“Consequences of me not doing my job is that we could have a spread of E.Coli in Abaco. Water could be contaminated and people could be sick.

“We could have the constant widespread anarchy in our country where people decide they are gonna go on other people’s land and take it over. And I can tell you that complaints in New Providence and elsewhere have increased. I have a number of complaints from Bahamians who are saying that when they go to their property now they are meeting shanty houses. We are going to have to conduct an exercise in New Providence because of that, very soon.

“It has come to a point where we have to decide whether we are gonna have a society like The Bahamas or we are going to have a society like Haiti and if any of you have been to Haiti, you’d see what happens there - dirt, garbage, shanty towns all over the place. We have to decide if that’s what we want and if we (don’t) want that, we have to decide if we are gonna take a stance in the interest of our country.”

The Supreme Court in 2018 granted an injunction protecting shanty town homes in New Providence from destruction pending an outcome of a judicial review over the matter. Government officials have said homes in The Farm and elsewhere are not subject to that injunction. The Ministry of Works spearheaded the demolition of 45 “incomplete and unoccupied” structures in The Farm in April.

“I’m just carrying out my job based on The Bahamas,” Mr Bannister said yesterday. “If those folks want to make a statement about The Bahamas, then I think as a country, as we are deporting people, if they want them to come to their neighbourhood and put a shanty town in their neighbourhood… that’s what you should ask them.

“How would they feel if in their neighbourhood there is a shanty town with faeces going in the ground water with the potential for people to get sick, with all the challenges where you go on your land, and someone is out there putting up a shanty town house? I’d like you to ask them these questions when they raise these issues about The Bahamas because we’re just trying to live in law and order and we’re just trying to protect the welfare of Bahamians.”