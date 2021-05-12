More Than Half Of Gb Hurricane Shelters Ready

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

OF the 30 designated hurricane shelters on Grand Bahama, more than half have been inspected and are ready, according to newly appointed island administrator, Cathy Smith.

She reported that the other 11 shelters should be ready in short order before the start of the hurricane season, which is less than a month away.

“Those shelters have minor repairs and scheduling issues which have prevented them from being certified as ready,” Ms Smith said.

She is urging residents to begin their storm preparations early and not to procrastinate.

“The most important thing is to encourage Bahamians, especially Grand Bahamians, to be prepared. As Bahamians we are procrastinators, and we are stressing that it is time to prepare now.

“We need to start cutting trees from your homes, securing important documents and emergency numbers, and identifying shelters closest to your home,” Mrs Smith said.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, and there are some 17 named storms.

Mrs Smith was deployed to Grand Bahama on December 2, and officially assumed office on January 11. She is a descendant of Mangrove Cay, Andros, an attorney and a registered nurse who has practised in both fields in the United States and The Bahamas.

“This is my first post as administrator,” she said during her first public introduction to the media since her appointment. “So far, I love the City of Freeport and Grand Bahama; I love the pace of the island and the wide roads and I can get to work in four minutes.”

She said she wants to serve the Bahamian people to the best of her ability.

“My role is to be the substantive administrator responsible for hurricane and disaster preparedness. I am also responsible for the City of Freeport Council and the administration of the Administrator’s Office and the day-to-day management and operations.”

Since her deployment to Freeport, Mrs Smith has formed an emergency support group under the Disaster Preparedness Committee. It meets once a month and consists of 14 heads of government agencies responsible for disaster and hurricane preparation on the island.

She said the committee is made up of transportation, communication, public works and engineering, international assistance, hazardous material, shelters, food, and international integration, etc.

“I want to ensure that the people of Freeport and Grand Bahama are served to the best of my ability and that capital works implemented by the government are completed,” she said.

Mrs Smith noted some of the other services that the Administrator’s Office also provides to the public, such as drafting wills, conveyances, affidavits, permits, no objection letters, etc.

“A lot of residents are unaware of these services that the Administrator’s Office provides. So whatever persons need in Freeport, we can help and assist,” she said.

The office’s headquarters will be at the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport in the Harold DeGregory Government Complex Building.