A Real Champion

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY director of the Bahamas Crisis Centre Donna Nicolls died at 67-years-old in Jamaica on Monday.

Nicolls, who died of stomach cancer, was not only vibrant in her role as deputy director of the centre, but was also a strong advocate for the rights of women.

She recently relocated to her native birthplace of Kingston, Jamaica where she died at home surrounded by loved ones after succumbing to her illness.

In a statement sent to the media, the Bahamas Crisis Centre expressed “devastation” over the death, saying Nicolls was a constant presence in that organisation.

“We are devastated over the loss of our right hand, Mrs Donna Nicolls,” the centre’s director, Dr Sandra Dean-Patterson said in the statement released yesterday.

“Not only was she our deputy director and director of all of our training needs, but a dedicated and committed human rights defender and outstanding counselor who, for many years voluntarily counseled survivors of violence on a pro-bono basis,” Dr Patterson said. “She also had a 50 year career in teaching, counseling and selfless service to others.”

Dr Patterson described Nicolls as passionate, warm and caring. She also said Nicolls was fearless, known for her frankness and unflinching advocacy for the rights of women and children.

“Donna was an amazing human being who gave so much of herself. She will be sorely missed not only by the many volunteers of the Bahamas Crisis Centre but by the country at large and by extension, the Caribbean region,” Dr Patterson added.

Loved ones reported that as a parting message, Nicolls reassured family and friends that she loved, laughed and lived life to the fullest, and she encouraged everyone to never delay living.

Nicolls, who was passionate about life and enjoyed every minute of it, was born in Kingston, Jamaica and would have celebrated her 68th birthday at the end of this month – May 31. She attended Queen’s School for Girls in Jamaica and was a 1969 graduate. She also attended the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. She was married to Teran Nicolls on August 5, 1978.

She is survived by her husband Teran; daughter, Bahamian journalist, human rights advocate and entrepreneur Noelle Nicolls; son, Rande Nicolls and Khalila Duncombe.

• See Alicia Wallace’s column on page eight

for more.