Vaccine’S Here - More Need To Take It

THIRTY-THREE thousand six hundred doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in New Providence yesterday, boosting the country’s fight against the potentially deadly virus even though many residents remain hesitant to get the jab.

Yesterday’s arrival means 86,600 doses of the vaccine have been in the country to date, including 20,000 donated by the government of India and 66,000 obtained through the World Health Organisation’s COVAX Facility.

After months of struggling to get vaccines, officials now face a new challenge as vaccine supplies outweigh demand.

National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee deputy chair Ed Fields said on Monday that more will be done to boost vaccine intake as he acknowledged demand has flattened.

Yesterday former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said more infomercials and town halls are needed to encourage immunisation. He also said officials should open the process up so primary care doctors could administer vaccines.

“We need to be moving the vaccination process into the hands of people’s primary care doctors,” he said. “There is a significant trust that is intrinsic or implicit in the relationship between primary care doctors and their patients. That’s already well established and we may be able to use that to our advantage.

“There are many countries that are finding out that when you include the primary care physicians with the appropriate controls, that people are more willing to be vaccinated. You may add another ten percent, another 15 percent, but we’d like to get to the point where we have a number of people who are vaccinated so that there is a significantly smaller population of at-risk individuals in The Bahamas.”

Highlighting the seriousness of COVID-19, Dr Sands said he operated on three coronavirus patients yesterday and performed about eight procedures in the last seven days.

He said: “It’s nice to have more (vaccines) than you need in the short-term but certainly we need more vaccines, hey? We need to have hopefully several hundred thousand more doses and then double down on our efforts to engage the hesitant population, understand their concerns, dialogue with them and try and persuade people to get vaccinated, particularly given the challenge of the number of cases that we have, proximity to Florida in particular but the United States in general and the simple fact that the battle comes down to variants versus vaccines with the backdrop of making sure we have the public health measures in place all the time.

“As long as you have a significant population where the vaccine can spread you then provide a perfect petri dish for new variants to form. I understand that people are concerned, they’re worried, they’re afraid, they have some deep-seated issues and reluctance, and we shouldn’t be dismissive of that. We ought to understand their concerns and almost by a one-by-one outreach encourage people to take that plunge and take that step. It’s one of the reasons why I have completed my two shots. I am very much aware that there is a possibility that a third shot may be called for.”

