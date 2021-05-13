Art Of Graphix: How Graphics Assist With Online Education

Learning about new graphical and educational techniques should not be a chore but, rather, a process that students and teachers should grasp, understand and implement.

New graphical and educational software is increasingly appearing to help fill the need for more interactive, personalised educational experiences for students. The platforms they provide will soon take on a whole new meaning, and learning will not seem so cumbersome.

So, what can you do to make large amounts of information digestible? It is easy. You might have heard the old saying: “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It surely is true. Helping students learn using graphics is key. Online educational and graphical software is an essential teaching and learning tool. Some of these are:

Authoring systems

An authoring system helps teachers develop their own instructional software. Teachers can create electronic flash cards or index cards to teach children about certain concepts using multimedia content, such as reviews, lessons, tutorials and web-based alternatives.

Desktop publishing

This software is used to create and design handouts and newsletters, and also can inform parents and students about events or activities happening in school. Use of desktop publishing software is a must-have skill for beginners and new graduates, using Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite.

Math problem solving software

This software makes it possible for math teachers to strengthen the problem-solving skills of students and also conduct science experiments.

Graphic software

Students can use this software to capture, create and change images. It is especially useful for creating online presentations as well.

Reference software

Students and teachers can include reference software in research projects, as it allows access to the encyclopedia, thesauruses, atlases and dictionaries.

Drill and practice software

Students and teachers can include drill and practice software to strengthen the existing skill set, as this software helps to prepare students for exams and tests.

Tutorial software

This platform helps students to learn new lessons at their own pace. It gives them new information to learn, and time to practice, while evaluating their performance.

Educational games

There are numerous educational gaming software on the market which are very effective as they motivate students to learn while having fun.

Simulations

Simulation software enables students, through virtual experiences, to gain the experience in a range of activities.

Special needs software

This special software is developed to address the requirements of a student with special needs. Examples include computers reading text aloud, speech synthesisers, and multimedia software that targets certain learning disabilities.

Utility Software

Utility software assists teachers in preparing tests and quizzes, and even functions as a grading book. Teachers that are not used to technology will find this software easy to learn and use.

Finally, graphics, educational and multimedia content offers users a high level of interactivity that is distinct from traditional teaching practices. Multimedia content using pictures, graphics and sound helps to engage students in visual online lessons. Moreover, it allows teachers to connect effectively while maintaining a productive environment for learning. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, author and certified life coach with qualifications of B. Sc and M.Sc.

She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.