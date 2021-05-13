Suspension Of Travelers From Haiti To Continue For 30 Days

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the suspension of travelers directly from, or transiting through, Haiti will continue for another 30 days.

“The Bahamas government found it necessary to take this measure, given the continuing uncertainties regarding the management of the pandemic in Haiti,” the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

“The Bahamas government also remains concerned that the government of Haiti still has not accepted the AstraZeneca vaccine offered under the World Health (Organization) COVAX Facility, and still has not put an alternative measure for vaccination in place.

“As the Bahamas seeks to manage the spread of the virus within its own borders, the government, based on the advice of health officials, deemed it necessary to take this measure to prevent risk to the nationals and residents of the Bahamas, as well as visitors to our shores.”

The ban was first put in place in February and has been extended several times since then.