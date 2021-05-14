China Answer On Vaccine Supply?

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas is in talks with the Bahamian government about potentially providing supplies of China’s COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine which the World Health Organisation has just approved for emergency use.

The Sinopharm vaccine is both the first Chinese vaccine and the first vaccine from a developing country to receive approval from the global health body. Overall, it is the sixth vaccine to achieve this distinction.

Haigang Yin, Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nassau, told The Tribune last night:: “We are pleased to see that the WHO has acknowledged the safety of the China Sinopharm vaccine. China has pledged that the vaccines should be made an international public good for all countries. So far, China has provided and is providing much-needed vaccines to more than 100 countries and international organisations in different ways.

“China is now the largest provider of vaccines to developing countries. Since the WHO approved the Sinopharm vaccine last week, China has been in communication with WHO regarding the implementation of its pledge of an initial batch of 10 million doses to the COVAX mechanism as soon as possible. These vaccines will be sent to meet the urgent needs of developing countries.

“As it regards to The Bahamas, the Embassy is in communication with the relevant departments of the Bahamian government. China will continue to support The Bahamas to defeat the virus.”

The Bahamian government’s appetite for the Chinese vaccine is unclear, but officials are keen to boost their supplies so the country can achieve herd immunity and resume normalcy. So far there have been no signals from the us that any special case is going to be made for The Bahamas despite it being the country’s closest neighbour which has not yet received US vaccines as have Canada and Mexico.

Mr Yin said, ultimately, a request for vaccines must come from the Bahamian government.

China’s outreach to countries like The Bahamas comes as observers wait to see what the United States will do with its supplies of vaccines. Last month, the White House announced the US will share up to 60 million of its Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries and that the doses will be exported in the coming months after a federal review.

China’s willingness to directly share vaccines with The Bahamas comes as good news continues to emerge about the benefits fully vaccinated people could enjoy.

The Centres for Disease Control announced yesterday that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks or be physically distant from others indoors or outdoors, except where required by “federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws or rules and regulations.”

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people could also refrain from testing or quarantine following a known exposure to an asymptomatic case and can refrain from routine screening if feasible.

Locally, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has said fully vaccinated people will be exempted from travel visa requirements and could dine indoors without a mask so long as others around them are fully vaccinated.

The Bahamas received a 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccine doses this week through the COVAX facility. Second shot doses for residents also became available this week.

Regarding the Sinopharm vaccine, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Health Products Dr Mariangela Simao touted the product last week.

“The addition of this vaccine has the potential to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine access for countries seeking to protect health workers and populations at risk,” she said. “We urge the manufacturer to participate in the COVAX Facility and contribute to the goal of more equitable vaccine distribution.”

The WHO recommends the Sinopharm vaccine for adults 18-years and older. The vaccine’s efficacy for symptomatic and hospitalised cases was estimated to be 79 percent for all age groups combined.