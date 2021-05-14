Ian Ferguson: Forcing Covid Vaccine On Staff Not The Answer

The past 15 months has proven to be a challenging period for the world. While tremendous strides have been made in producing a vaccine for COVID-19, the resistance and opposition to taking it is staggering. Persons from all walks of life, in all countries, and across all socio-economic, political and cultural divides have openly voiced reasons why they will not take the vaccines and their lack of trust in them despite respective governments approving their use.

Some companies have seen the opportunity to increase their corporate social responsibility by making the vaccine mandatory for their senior leaders, employees and customers. While many view this as an infringement on the basic rights of the worker, others look at the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the world’s social, economic and health performance, and view it as absolutely necessary.

Disease experts indicate that until 75 percent of people are vaccinated within a community, we should all continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing even if we have been vaccinated. That means movie theatres, indoor dining, sporting events and travel will remain challenged. No recognisable normal is achieved unless and until more people volunteer to receive the vaccine.

Because we live in a shrinking global village, unless three-quarters of The Bahamas and world are vaccinated, the economy will not jump-start the way so many are hoping. If individuals are left to make the vaccine decision by themselves, a 75 percent compliance rate may be unattainable. For this reason, some companies at home and abroad are strongly encouraging their staff to “take one for the team”.

There is a persuasive argument that a vaccination mandate could be considered a workplace benefit. If employees knew that everyone around them is vaccinated, they will feel more comfortable working there, and it could create a compelling competitive advantage in the services industry. Operations such as barber and beauty shops; taxi services; massage parlors and others would be more attractive to customers if the company can validate that all its workers are vaccinated.

Forcing employees to do what they do not want is never the solution. A non-threatening communications plan should be developed to allow each person to make up their minds based on the facts. Here are a few ideas to incorporate into your communication plan:

• Dedicate time at your regular staff meetings to share information about the COVID-19 vaccines and address concerns.

• Share educational blog posts about the vaccines in your company newsletter. In addition to including information about the COVID-19 vaccines, share tips on reducing the spread of SARS-CoV-2, including social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

• Host an educational session focused specifically on the vaccine and allow employees to ask questions.

• Share facts from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the COVID-19 vaccines on your intranet portal.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.