Man Wanted By Police In Connection With Drug Investigation

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a drug investigation.

A wanted flyer has been issued for Neville McHale Wright, 36, of No 96 Kendal Avenue, New Providence. He is wanted for questioning for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

He is about 5ft 7ins, 147 pounds, with a thin build. He has a medium brown complexion and dark brown eyes.

The suspect should be approached with caution and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 302-8430/1, 352-1919, or 350-3106/9.