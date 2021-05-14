Nurse Shortage Adding To Crisis: As Third Wave Fills Beds Hospitals Struggle To Find Staff To Deal With Patients

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ONGOING staff shortages coupled with rising COVID-19 hospitalisations continue to strain healthcare workers on the frontline fight against COVID-19, the country’s top infectious disease expert said yesterday.

According to Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Bahamas Ministry of Health, these are some of the biggest challenges being faced in the country’s healthcare system, specifically at Princess Margaret Hospital.

The nation is battling its third wave of new infections, with total cases now at 11,024 after 58 new infections were recorded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 58 people are said to be in hospital sick with the virus. Of this figure, 26 were at PMH, 17 at Doctors Hospital, eight were at South Beach Acute Care and seven at Grand Bahama Health Services.

Despite rising virus numbers and COVID-19 related admissions, Dr Forbes said the hospital currently has sufficient bed capacity to handle the increase of positive patients.

At a Ministry of Health press conference last month, Health Minister Renward Wells said The Bahamas has bed availability for some 100 COVID patients.

However, ever since the country entered its third wave, hospitalisations have steadily risen.

“So, in this third wave, the hospitalisations continue to go up and the institutions are challenged as it relates to health care worker capacity,” Dr Forbes told The Tribune.

“We haven’t reached the full bed capacity (but) we need nurses and doctors to take care of patients. So, we’re facing challenges with the health care worker capacity. There is a nurse shortage. That’s also something you consider. I can tell you that we’re challenged in terms of limitations that we have right now on available nursing staff and that we have lost a number of nurses in the service.”

Bahamas Nurses Union President Amancha Williams told The Tribune more than a dozen nurses have left PMH in the last few months.

“I believe it’s more than 20 just from that facility alone,” she said. “We’ve had a number of nurses (who have) left the country. I know A and E (Accident and Emergency) had seven (nurses) leave all at once.”

Government officials have previously announced plans to hire nurses from abroad to aid in the country’s fight against COVID. However, it is not clear what other steps have been taken to acquire additional medical workers since then.

Yesterday, Dr Forbes also spoke about the rise in virus-related deaths after another person died from the disease on Wednesday. The latest deceased victim is a 68-year-old woman from Exuma.

Her death has pushed the nation’s overall death tally to 216.

“So, the challenge when you’re in a COVID-19 surge when the patients are presenting and more patients are presenting everyday in the surge, we know that deaths also go up and so that has been challenging and we are seeing that there has been an increase in deaths as we are in the surge in this third wave,” Dr Forbes said.

She said there have also been a few instances where patients have died shortly after being admitted to hospital, a situation that she said is concerning.

“Now, we are also seeing that people are coming in very short of breath with low oxygen levels, needing a lot of support and some of them are getting a lot sicker very quickly. Some of them are even dying shortly after admission and our concerns are because with the identification, that the genes for certain variants are here and there could be three variant strains and we know some of those strains are associated with sicker patients and higher mortality so we all do have to keep our guards up.”

In April, health officials revealed that positive test results reported by the National Reference Lab “are showing evidence of an increasing number of genomic deletions,” which indicates that COVID mutations are present in the country.

Several samples have since been sent abroad to determine which COVID-19 variant is present in the country.

However, it is not clear if officials have yet received those results.

• This story has been changed to reflect that the latest COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman from Exuma – not an 88-year-old-man from New Providence.