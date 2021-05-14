Nurse Shortage Adding To Crisis: As Third Wave Fills Beds Hospitals Struggle To Find Staff To Deal With Patients

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
ONGOING staff shortages coupled with rising COVID-19 hospitalisations continue to strain healthcare workers on the frontline fight against COVID-19, the country’s top infectious disease expert said yesterday.
According to Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Bahamas Ministry of Health, these are some of the biggest challenges being faced in the country’s healthcare system, specifically at Princess Margaret Hospital.
The nation is battling its third wave of new infections, with total cases now at 11,024 after 58 new infections were recorded on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 58 people are said to be in hospital sick with the virus. Of this figure, 26 were at PMH, 17 at Doctors Hospital, eight were at South Beach Acute Care and seven at Grand Bahama Health Services.
Despite rising virus numbers and COVID-19 related admissions, Dr Forbes said the hospital currently has sufficient bed capacity to handle the increase of positive patients.
At a Ministry of Health press conference last month, Health Minister Renward Wells said The Bahamas has bed availability for some 100 COVID patients.
However, ever since the country entered its third wave, hospitalisations have steadily risen.
“So, in this third wave, the hospitalisations continue to go up and the institutions are challenged as it relates to health care worker capacity,” Dr Forbes told The Tribune.
“We haven’t reached the full bed capacity (but) we need nurses and doctors to take care of patients. So, we’re facing challenges with the health care worker capacity. There is a nurse shortage. That’s also something you consider. I can tell you that we’re challenged in terms of limitations that we have right now on available nursing staff and that we have lost a number of nurses in the service.”
Bahamas Nurses Union President Amancha Williams told The Tribune more than a dozen nurses have left PMH in the last few months.
“I believe it’s more than 20 just from that facility alone,” she said. “We’ve had a number of nurses (who have) left the country. I know A and E (Accident and Emergency) had seven (nurses) leave all at once.”
Government officials have previously announced plans to hire nurses from abroad to aid in the country’s fight against COVID. However, it is not clear what other steps have been taken to acquire additional medical workers since then.
Yesterday, Dr Forbes also spoke about the rise in virus-related deaths after another person died from the disease on Wednesday. The latest deceased victim is a 68-year-old woman from Exuma.
Her death has pushed the nation’s overall death tally to 216.
“So, the challenge when you’re in a COVID-19 surge when the patients are presenting and more patients are presenting everyday in the surge, we know that deaths also go up and so that has been challenging and we are seeing that there has been an increase in deaths as we are in the surge in this third wave,” Dr Forbes said.
She said there have also been a few instances where patients have died shortly after being admitted to hospital, a situation that she said is concerning.
“Now, we are also seeing that people are coming in very short of breath with low oxygen levels, needing a lot of support and some of them are getting a lot sicker very quickly. Some of them are even dying shortly after admission and our concerns are because with the identification, that the genes for certain variants are here and there could be three variant strains and we know some of those strains are associated with sicker patients and higher mortality so we all do have to keep our guards up.”
In April, health officials revealed that positive test results reported by the National Reference Lab “are showing evidence of an increasing number of genomic deletions,” which indicates that COVID mutations are present in the country.
Several samples have since been sent abroad to determine which COVID-19 variant is present in the country.
However, it is not clear if officials have yet received those results.
• This story has been changed to reflect that the latest COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman from Exuma – not an 88-year-old-man from New Providence.
Comments
tribanon 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Bahamian nurses are fleeing our public health system because of the way they've been treated by ministry of health bureacrats, including the minister of health himself. And the grass is certainly much greener for them elsewhere, especially in the US.
Our corrupt elected officials have left the cupboard bare so we must now hire only those we can afford to pay and who don't mind both terrible pay and deplorable working conditions. But not to worry, the ministry of health will likely soon be recruiting the best Haitian medical doctors and Haitian nurses that Haiti has to offer. The lower ranks of our police force have already been Haitianized to a large extent, so why not begin Haitianizing our public health professionals?
Just pray each Sunday while in church that you and your loved ones stay healthy and never end up needing serious medical treatment from our increasingly dysfunctional and all but collapsed public health system.
Emilio26 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Tribanon our public healthcare system urgently needs serious reform ranging from the PHM and the government clinics. There should've been a socialized healthcare system in place decades ago similar to what we see in the UK, Canada and some EU nations however, past and current PLP and FNM administrations have failed to upgrade our healthcare system and and the end result is the bahamian people are reaping what our rulers have sown.
bahamianson 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
just get enough for the 4th and 5th wave. with low numbers like 40,000 vaccinated, we are definitely going to have them . Get vaccinated people, the vaccine will not kill black and brown people. you will be ok, but check with your physician first.
JokeyJack 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
They talking about the nurses who after they graduated in 2009 had their lunch vouchers canceled right away but had to wait many months for their first paycheck? Those nurses? Or is it the group if nurses a few years ago that govt outright even refused to meet with? Ot is it the nurses who the Bahamian people every five years force to work under either an FNM or PLP govt? Now those voters have no nurses and i say didnt they know thats what they were voting for?
SP 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
The US Senate Committee On State Affairs recently revealed that with almost 4000 deaths so far contributed to the COVID-19 vaccine, it has killed more people than all other vaccines combined!
The report says 156 deaths were caused by the SAR's vaccine and the program was cancelled because it was deemed too dangerous.
This revelation will cause a halt to people taking the vaccine. Let's see how long it takes for them to finally admit the virus could be avoided with simple vitamin supplements.
tribanon 54 minutes ago
Vitamin D3, at least 2000 to 4000 International Units a day, and Zinc 50 mg per day.
proudloudandfnm 33 minutes ago
You aint seriously quoting tucker carlson and that moron ron johnson though?
No. There are not 4000 deaths contributed to the vaccine.
Please don't be a moron your whole life. Try harder. Do better...
Damn you trumpies dumb...
tribanon 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
By the way, let's all hope the UWI's standards for minting new medical doctors and nurses do not become any lower than they already have been made in recent years in an effort to address the severe shortages of doctors and nurses in many of the Caribbean countries like the Bahamas.
Sickened 2 hours, 1 minute ago
I would love to hear why nurses are leaving directly from the nurses themselves. Are they heading to the US for more money? Are they just leaving a bad working environment and staying home?
professionalbahamian 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
"... because with the identification, that the genes for certain variants are here and there could be three variant strains and we know some of those strains are associated with sicker patients and higher mortality so we all do have to keep our guards up.”
Any evidence to support the above claim? Last we were told the variants are more contagious and less severe?
Thanks for the continued confusion and crappiest vaccine available on the market though - hey here's an idea- why not just get a vaccine from the source country where all this started instead?! That would be encouraging (NOT) - No thanks!
