Pilot Saved Self And Passengers By Landing In Shallow Water

A 54-year-old pilot saved himself and his passengers when he landed his plane in shallow waters off Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, last year after noticing flames from the inboard left engine cowling near him.

The pilot was among three people on the plane, which left the North Eleuthera International Airport (MYEH) on March 21, 2020 and was headed toward New Bight Airport in Cat Island.

“The pilot,” according to the Air Accident Investigation Authority report released this week, “reported that shortly after departing MYEH and while climbing through an altitude of 1,200 ft, his attention was drawn to the fuel flow indicator in the aircraft after ‘the left engine started running a lil rough.’ The left engine roughness was followed by the sound of a ‘bang’ and a subsequent ‘much louder bang’ followed by flames which were observed coming from the inboard left engine cowling closest to the pilot.

“During the post-accident interview, the pilot stated that he secured the left engine by shutting off power and fuel supply and attempted to join the right downwind pattern for runway seven at MYEH. The pilot further stated that with the change in direction toward the airport, the fire became more intense and realising he would be unable to return to the field, he sought a beach closest to his position where he could land the aircraft safely. Once a beach was located, the pilot executed a landing in the shallow waters approximately 250 ft from the shoreline in the Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, settlement.

“After successfully ditching the aircraft, the pilot and both passengers were able to exit the aircraft in waters approximately waist deep and proceeded to the shore where they received assistance from local police and concerned citizens. The ditching of the aircraft occurred approximately two nautical miles from the threshold of runway seven at MYEH.”

The aircraft sustained substantial damage because of the engine fire and the impact forces of landing in the water. However, there were no injuries.

Investigators uncovered a “catastrophic cylinder failure on the left engine” when they went to the scene and documented other damage.

The AAIA said: “…The probable cause of the accident was a catastrophic failure of the number three cylinder of the left engine which severed the fuel line and resulted in an inflight fire that led to the ditching of the aircraft.”

As for contributing factors which resulted in the failure of the cylinder, investigators said: “Examination of the broken connecting rod bolt fractured surface revealed, ductile dimples and the absence of any identifiable fatigue features, indicating the bolt likely failed due to sudden overload, as a result of the intact connecting rod bolt rocking back and forth within the connecting rod.”