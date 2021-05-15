One Dead, Three Injured In Shooting

One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident on Third Street in The Grove on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm, a dark vehicle approached a group who were gathered outside a home. Two armed masked men exited the vehicle and opened fire.

Four men were injured and taken to hospital. One of them later succumbed to his injuries. Two of the men are stable and one is in critical condition.

• Police also reported that the body of a man was found with gunshot wounds in Dorsett Street, Fox Hill on Saturday morning.