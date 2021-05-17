Bloody Toll Of Weekend Gun Attacks

POLICE are investigating two murders that happened over the weekend as well as the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds about his body.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told reporters on Saturday morning that a man was walking on Grant Street when he discovered the lifeless body of a man shortly after 7am with several gunshot wounds.

He said it appeared that the body had been there “for some time” and that the victim was in his mid-20s to early-30s.

Another man believed to be in his 60s was killed on Friday in the area of Armbrister Street in Fox Hill.

ASP Peters said: “On the arrival of the offices they were informed by citizens in the community that a vehicle came through the community. Two occupants exited the vehicle brandishing firearms and discharged it at a group who was gathered outside a residence. “Three of those males were injured. They were taken to hospital via a private vehicle where one of those individuals later succumbed to those injuries.”

The third incident happened shortly before 9pm on Friday on Third Street, The Grove.

When officers arrived at the scene, “they were informed that a dark vehicle approached a group who were gathered outside a home,” according to a police statement. “Two masked men, armed with handguns exited the vehicle and discharged their firearms in the direction of the group. As a result, four men were injured. They were all transported to the hospital in private vehicles where one of the males succumbed to his injury.”

Two victims are in stable condition and another is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 919, 502-9991 or the nearest police station.