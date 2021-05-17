Father ‘Asked Police To Transfer His Son’ Before Suspected Suicide

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE father of a police officer who is suspected to have committed suicide in Grand Bahama on Friday desperately wanted his son transferred off the island out of concern for his well-being.

In a voice note released over the weekend, Robert Wright Sr said he “noticed signs” in his son, Robert Wright, about three weeks ago that alarmed him and he pleaded with a top police officer for his son to be transferred to a different island.

“I said even if it’s Inagua, some place, get him away so he could be at peace,” he said in the recording.

Mr Wright, Sr, declined to comment yesterday on the death of his son, telling The Tribune he has discussed the matter so much in recent days.

However, he expressed anger in the recording that his son was not transferred as he requested.

Yesterday, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said there will be an investigation into Mr Wright’s death.

“I extend condolences to his family, especially his father, who was a squad mate of mine, C-Squad 1983, as they go through this most difficult time of losing their loved one,” he told The Tribune. “The death will be investigated to determine the full circumstances as to what may have led to the officer’s death.”

Police said officers on Grand Bahama became concerned on Friday about the whereabouts of an officer who had not been seen or heard from since before 8am that day by friends and colleagues.

Assistant Commissioner Ashton Greenslade told reporters in Grand Bahama that the officer worked the late shift and left the station around 7.30 to get some food, but never returned.

“Officers then began an island-wide search and shortly before 8pm, the body of a male police officer was discovered in the Deadman’s Reef area in his vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the head,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a crime report.

His service revolver was in his right hand, ACP Greenslade said.

Officers lined the street to salute the deceased officer as his body was removed from the scene.

Suicides rose by 38 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, according to RBPF statistics. Last year, there were 11 suicide victims, including 10 men and one woman. The rate of suicide has increased in recent years.

In 2019, the United Nations reported that the rate of suicide among men in The Bahamas is more than five times higher than women.