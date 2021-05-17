International Wedding Leads ‘Steadily Rising’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The local wedding market is “coming back slowly”, the Bahamas Bridal Association’s (BBA) president has disclosed, although “leads” for international clients are increasing.

Cindy Coakley-Knowles told Tribune Business the local bridal business is “coming back slowly” after COVID-19 restrictions for the industry eased in March to allow 40 persons at wedding ceremonies inside churches.

“Internationally, while it is too early to speak of any significant change, leads have been steadily increasing over the past few months in comparison to the latter part of 2020,” she said.

“Personally, couples are reporting that it is easier to come to The Bahamas compared to our neighbouring Caribbean islands. Fortunately for The Bahamas, people are anxious to travel and, like one of my planners told me, this pandemic has put a degree of urgency on couples to get married. People want to get married.”

The BBA is also growing as more members have been signing up to the association. Ms Coakley-Knowles said: “As for the local professionals in the romance industry, the BBA is experiencing an increase in membership as these individuals are understanding now more than ever the importance of exposure, networking and basically all-around effective visibility in the romance industry.

“Let’s remember, when we speak of the romance industry there are dozens of Bahamian professionals who, along with their families, depend on the sustainability of this industry - from the transportation provider, marriage officer, cosmetologist, event designer, photographer, videographer, musician, florist, event supplier to, of course, the planners.”

Ms Coakley-Knowles told new members that while she was appreciative of the interest in the BBA: “We know too well how important it is to have this industry bounce back safely, and strong both for our local and international market.”

“We are happy to see the allowances being made, and trust that this is the direction the country will be able to continue to move.”