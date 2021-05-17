Little Welcome For Wilchcombe

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE return of former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe to frontline politics is receiving mixed reactions following his ratification last week as the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Mr Wilchcombe – who was defeated in the 2017 general election by the Free National Movement’s newcomer Pakesia Parker Edgecombe – was ratified on Wednesday, even though he faced some strong opposition in his efforts to secure the nomination.

The Tribune spoke with several people about whether he is capable of securing a win for the party.

Pastor Lloyd Rolle, of Grand Bahama, believes Mr Wilchcombe could win the seat again.

“I don’t think the FNM has performed well and it makes it much easier now for Mr Wilchcombe to win, and I am going to throw my support behind him as much as I possibly can,” he said.

Pastor Rolle was unsuccessful in his bid to secure the PLP’s nomination for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency. Asked if he thinks Wilchcombe can beat MP Parker-Edgecombe, he said, “Hopefully, things will go well. I believe he stands a good chance even though he lost to her (in 2017). I thought about that, but the FNM has performed so poorly in the last four years.

“And so that is where I think he will make up some ground because of the poor performance of the FNM in the last four years. If the FNM had performed well in West End and Bimini, I would think Obie does not stand a chance to win.”

Pastor Rolle said that Mrs Parker-Edgecombe could have been more vocal on issues.

“Her representation was not robust,” he said. “Pakesia is my friend; she is a good person, but I think she could have done a little more, even if she just stood out and spoke against certain issues that would show representation in your area. And even if nothing was done about it, the fact that you were vocal straight through means a lot. I did not think she was vocal enough.”

In Bimini, however, the ratification of Mr Wilchcombe is not sitting well with some diehard supporters there.

A staunch PLP supporter was adamant she will not be supporting his campaign on that island.

“I am a hardcore PLP, but I definitely will not be voting for Obie Wilchcombe,” the Bimini resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “So this is one year I won’t be voting for him; I can’t.”

The supporter said she is part of an “anti-Wilchcombe” group.

“He can’t beat Pakesia, not anymore,” the Bimini resident said. “Obie represented Bimini for 15 years, what has Obie done? Who has he empowered?

“And people in Bimini don’t want him,” the supporter said.

“Never in the history of this island has Bimini lost all four polling divisions (as was the case) in 2017, and they send him back, and they talking about changing the PLP’s image.

“I am a diehard PLP, and I am not going to vote for Obie, and I mean that. He won’t win Bimini.

“I will not be voting for him and will influence other people not to vote for him because my main concern is Bimini... They (the PLP) could do better.”

When asked for his view, Bimini resident Glenrick Rolle said, “It does not make a difference now whether we support him or not. He is the candidate. Plenty of people did not want him, but what could you do?”

Asked whether he thinks Mr Wilchcombe can beat Mrs Parker-Edgecombe, Mr Rolle said: “Yeah man, definitely.”

However, he is undecided about whether he will support the PLP’s candidate.

“I ain’t know about all that,” he said when asked if he will support Mr Wilchcombe, “but I think he stands a better chance than her.”

Mr Rolle believes that Mrs Edgecombe’s representation was not good in Bimini. “Tell (her to) bring her track record and let us know what she has done for the island.”

In addition to Mr Wilchcombe, the PLP has also ratified the following Grand Bahama candidates: Curt Hollingsworth in Marco City, Ginger Moxey in Pineridge, James Rolle-Turner in East Grand Bahama, and Kirk Russell in Central Grand Bahama.