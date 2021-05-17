Marijuana Worth $7m Seized By Police

POLICE in Grand Bahama discovered a marijuana farm where they seized seven thousand marijuana plants, which have an estimated street value of $7m.

Police said Drug Enforcement Unit officers acting on intelligence located a marijuana cultivation site which had plants ranging in height from six inches to five feet.

“The site was situated between acres of undeveloped land located approximately three miles north of Grand Bahama Highway and northeast of the University of the Bahamas,” police said. “The value of the plants is $7m.”

Two men are being sought by police.

This comes after National Security Minister Marvin Dames issued a stern warning to those who continue to engage in illegal drug trafficking, insisting they will be caught. “The warning is we’ll get you. We’ll get you,” he told reporters last week. “Participating or engaging in a life of crime, you know, could only last for so long and you will be found out.

“That’s the message and you will pay for your actions and the officers in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the police force and the other law enforcement agencies are demonstrating what good partnership could result in and I’m always pleased.”

His comments came after a Bahamian pilot was arrested last week after landing a plane in Cat Island with cocaine, estimated at about $1.6m.

A man has been charged in connection with that drug bust.