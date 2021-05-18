Airline Chief Eyes 75,000 Vaccinated For Travelling Boost

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian airline executive yesterday said 75,000 locals need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September to produce a significant change in domestic travel habits.

Faron Sawyer, president of Cherokee Air, told Tribune Business that while the relaxation of health travel protocols for fully vaccinated passengers will be a “big boost” this summer, greater success will occur once that inoculation target is hit.

Mr Sawyer said: “I know some people that were hanging on, so I think a return to domestic travel will happen right away with the relaxation of the restrictions. I think that’s going to create change in our economy. I’m pretty sure we’re going to see travel begin to pick up around the islands.

“I know some people are sceptical of taking the vaccine, but I think gradually the travel bug is going to kick in. It’s just that some people are slower than others. I would say that by September if we can get 75,000 fully vaccinated that would be a good indicator of how strong the end of year will be for airlines. Seventy-five thousand is a good number.”

In what it likely hopes will be a further incentive for Bahamians to become inoculated, the government’s latest emergency orders exempt fully vaccinated persons from taking an RT PCR test for COVID-19 to travel from New Providence and Grand Bahama. They will also be exempt from secondary testing on day five of inter-island travel when travelling from New Providence or Grand Bahama.

This brings domestic travel into line with the international variety, as fully vaccinated travellers - including citizens and residents - are not required to take an RT PCR test for COVID-19 to enter The Bahamas.

For international travel, a fully vaccinated traveller is defined as a person who has received the required number of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and two weeks have elapsed since they completed the process. Fully vaccinated travellers are still required to obtain a Travel Health Visa. However, visa fees for fully vaccinated persons have been reduced for citizens and residents.