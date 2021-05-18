Airline Chief Eyes 75,000 Vaccinated For Travelling Boost

By YOURI KEMP
Tribune Business Reporter
A Bahamian airline executive yesterday said 75,000 locals need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September to produce a significant change in domestic travel habits.
Faron Sawyer, president of Cherokee Air, told Tribune Business that while the relaxation of health travel protocols for fully vaccinated passengers will be a “big boost” this summer, greater success will occur once that inoculation target is hit.
Mr Sawyer said: “I know some people that were hanging on, so I think a return to domestic travel will happen right away with the relaxation of the restrictions. I think that’s going to create change in our economy. I’m pretty sure we’re going to see travel begin to pick up around the islands.
“I know some people are sceptical of taking the vaccine, but I think gradually the travel bug is going to kick in. It’s just that some people are slower than others. I would say that by September if we can get 75,000 fully vaccinated that would be a good indicator of how strong the end of year will be for airlines. Seventy-five thousand is a good number.”
In what it likely hopes will be a further incentive for Bahamians to become inoculated, the government’s latest emergency orders exempt fully vaccinated persons from taking an RT PCR test for COVID-19 to travel from New Providence and Grand Bahama. They will also be exempt from secondary testing on day five of inter-island travel when travelling from New Providence or Grand Bahama.
This brings domestic travel into line with the international variety, as fully vaccinated travellers - including citizens and residents - are not required to take an RT PCR test for COVID-19 to enter The Bahamas.
For international travel, a fully vaccinated traveller is defined as a person who has received the required number of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and two weeks have elapsed since they completed the process. Fully vaccinated travellers are still required to obtain a Travel Health Visa. However, visa fees for fully vaccinated persons have been reduced for citizens and residents.
Comments
tribanon 8 hours, 44 minutes ago
Well that's the last time anyone in my family will ever fly Cherokee Air again. Sawyer's apparent support of discriminatory travel practices for the vaccinated vs non-vaccinated among us is frankly disgusting to say the least.
proudloudandfnm 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Actually its common sense. And it aint only Cherokee you won't be flying if you don't vaccinated..
tribanon 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
And you soon won't be flying Bahamasair even if you're vaccinated. lol
JokeyJack 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Im not sure you can conclude from his remarks that he supports or doesn't support the vaccine. He is only stating that he thinks the urge to travel will kick in once people have the "convenience" of not needing PCR. The proof in the pudding is whether he requires vaccination for his staff. His staff count is so small that there is no way to know what private individual conversations he may have had with them. Of course the same applies to all small business owners.
It is up to each person to decide if they want to quit their job and risk social services taking away their children if they cant provide for them. 2021 is just not a good year to be a human.
JokeyJack 4 hours ago
Also it doesn't matter whether he supports it or not. He doesn't get a vote in the matter and neither does anyone else.
