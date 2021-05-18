Editorial: Hope Of An End To Emergency - But It's Up To Us

FIRST came the news that emergency powers were being extended – and now comes the prospect that things could end sooner than that. But there’s a big “if” attached to that.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday picked out August 13 as one possible end date for the emergency powers. He wants a debate in the House on a resolution to continue the powers until then.

That of course is a lot sooner than the six-month extension on Friday, and part of that is a pragmatic approach of not having to come to Parliament over and over to keep renewing the powers, rather extending them for longer than hopefully needed then curtailing them when necessary.

However, there is little difference between the state of infections in the country between Friday and yesterday, so clearly we’re talking about a need to change our position before then. That’s where that “if” comes in.

Put simply, if things stay the way they are, that state of emergency is going to keep on rolling. What can we do to ensure it doesn’t? Well, that’s in our own hands. First, there are the ongoing measures that we have been using for a while now – masks, distancing, washing, and so on.

The more crucial one is to take the vaccinations on offer.

Good news yesterday came with the announcement that the US is increasing the supply of vaccines it is going to donate to other nations – though we don’t know yet if any will be coming our way. We would hope so, as a neighbour of the US and a prominent destination for US travellers. There is also the prospect of supplies that could come from China.

But extra supply is only half the battle. We also need extra demand. When Tribune staff tried to book appointments for vaccinations yesterday, there were plenty of slots available – so many in fact that it looks as if people are avoiding signing up.

The overly hopeful prediction of herd immunity by the summer, made by Health Minister Renward Wells, has long evaporated. The challenge is if we don’t increase the number of vaccinations, we won’t gain herd immunity at all.

For those who are vaccinated, the prospect of a return to a more normal life is a tantalising one. The Centers for Disease Control in the US have suggested those who are vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks outside, or indoors with other people who are vaccinated.

Here at home, it will be easier for vaccinated people to travel between islands, and each step towards a vaccinated population will mean that more restrictions can be lifted.

Beyond the restrictions themselves, how many people who have been eligible for the vaccine might have been spared catching the virus itself in the weeks since supplies arrived? We’re not just talking being able to get back to normal, remember, we’re talking about being able to stay alive.

The vaccine is here, the path to a more normal society is clear – we just have to take it.

Missing woman

The mystery of Adriana Maria Caro is a sad one – and one which needs a resolution.

The Cuban woman was on a boat that capsized in Bahamian waters along with a group of other people trying to sail to the US from Cuba. Should the group have been trying to do so? No. Were they acting illegally? Yes. Did they put themselves in danger? Yes.

There have been mixed messages about where Mrs Caro could be in the aftermath of that incident, however. A cousin says they were told she may have been taken to Princess Margaret Hospital. A woman there told the cousin that Mrs Caro was there, but was discharged and handed over to the Department of Immigration.

The Carmichael Road Detention Centre denied that Mrs Caro was there initially, then a supervisor reportedly said she was there, and in good health.

However, when a follow-up call was made, the cousin says she was told that a mistake had been made and the wrong information had been given.

Perhaps there has been a mistake. Perhaps there has been a series of mistakes. But a person should not just disappear in the system. If there was an error and Mrs Caro never did actually arrive at hospital or the detention centre then that needs to be explained, clearly and in full. If she did arrive and can now not be located, that too needs to be resolved.

Until Mrs Caro’s location can be cleared up, we do not know for sure what the problem is – but the system clearly is not working smoothly, and we should do our best to solve those problems, and to solve the mystery of Adriana Maria Caro.