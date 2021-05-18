It’S In Our Hands: Pm Says Quick End To Emergency Laws Needs Protocols Buy-In

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he hopes increased vaccinations and adherence to COVID-19 mitigation protocols will allow the government to remove emergency powers and end the state of emergency before August 13, the date to which the powers will be extended.

His comment came in the House of Assembly yesterday as he gave notice that at the next House sitting, members will debate a resolution to continue the state of emergency until August 13.

Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith has declared a new state of emergency, which took effect on Friday. It gives the competent authority potentially another six months of emergency powers. At this stage the government is opting to extend for just three months. This is the fourth state of emergency he has declared.

Dr Minnis said yesterday: “This resolution, it is our hope that we would not need the three months. It is our hope that with the vaccination aggressively and progressively moving throughout the world and continuing through The Bahamas and with the cooperation with our populace in following the mitigation protocols of the pandemic, that we would see a turn and once that commences we’d love to remove all emergency power orders so individuals can return to their normal life following the new protocols of world standards that the world has put forth as quickly as possible. It is our hope that we will not need the three months.”

Sir Cornelius cited low vaccination numbers and the third wave of COVID-19 cases in New Providence and Grand Bahama as reasons for the state of emergency.

Meanwhile, the latest emergency order lifted the curfew on Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma.

According to the latest order, fully vaccinated people can dine indoors. On Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma and New Providence, this applies only Monday through Saturday, however.

Fully vaccinated people are no longer required to take an RT-PCR test to travel from New Providence and Grand Bahama and will not be required to do secondary testing on day five of inter-island travel from those islands.

On Sunday, Philip “Brave” Davis, Progressive Liberal Party leader, said his party supports measures supported by science but cannot support the “continued suspension of civil liberties.”

“With the prime minister’s own attorney general acknowledging that necessary health measures could be enacted via ordinary legislation, Bahamians understand that any move to extend the emergency powers has more to do with the state of Hubert Minnis’ political health than with the state of public health,” Mr Davis said in a statement.

“This isn’t complicated. Minnis is scared. He does not want to debate COVID measures in Parliament, he wants to act without having to defend his decision-making. He is worried that he cannot point to science or common sense to justify the restrictions on the public. He certainly does not want scrutiny of how, and with whom, he has spent pandemic funds.”