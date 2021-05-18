Police Offered Counselling After Officer’S Suspected Suicide

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

OFFICERS of the Eight Mile Rock division were provided grief counselling yesterday following the suspected suicide of a fellow officer over the weekend.

The grief sessions were held at Police Headquarters, where Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade described the incident as a “tragic event” for the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the family of the deceased officer.

“I am sure all of you are aware of the tragic event that knocked on our doorstep; our own PC Wright lost his life in the Holmes Rock community,” he said.

On Friday, police officers became concerned about the whereabouts of PC 4276 Robert Wright Jr who was not seen or heard from since 8am on Friday by his family and colleagues.

Following an island-wide search, the officer’s body was discovered shortly before 8pm in the Deadman’s Reef area, in his vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the head. His service weapon was said to be clutched in his hand.

Police are actively investigating this matter.

ACP Greenslade said it was a solemn moment when he and a team of officers visited the scene.

“On the night in question I, along with my senior command team, investigators, and a majority of his colleagues visited the crime scene, and detectives had the hard task to investigate one of their own. And it was a sad moment for all of us,” he recalled.

“When we left the scene from Holmes Rock, I along with 15 commanders proceeded to the residence of the parents of the young officer and (extended) our condolences and we left.”

ACP Greenslade thanked Rev Robert Lockhart, president of the Grand Bahama Christian Council, and Dr Gregory Swann for being available to provide some comfort and counseling to the grieving officers.

Gregory Lockhart, officer in charge of the Eight Mile Rock division, said: “A link in the family chain has been broken. Let us continue to cherish the fond memories of the late Constable 4276 Robert Wright, Jr.

“On behalf of the officers of the EMR division, we extend sincerest condolences to his family, squad mates, colleagues, and associates as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Pastor Lockhart was surprised to learn of the officer’s death.

“I was not aware we had such an incident take place in our community and when hearing it was a police officer, it was even more shocking,” he said.

“For us that are civilians, we sometimes unconsciously see uniforms as iron shields and sometimes forget that all of us are human beings.

“I find myself reminding persons that they are just fellow Bahamians in uniform and that they are just like the rest of us; they feel like us and have experiences like us. All the challenges and pressures we would feel, you all feel, and the community is not sensitive to that because of the uniform you wear and the job that you do,” he said.

“And many times we call on you to be supermen and superwomen and today reminds all of us that is not the case,” he said.

Pastor Lockhart said that as the father of a 21-year-old son, he can imagine how the family feels.

“When things like this take place, one of the things that happen is that you begin to think about how you would feel if that was your son, and the impact it would have on you, and you begin to identify with what is taking place and begin to feel what those family members are feeling,” he explained.

He commended ACP Greenslade for providing a prayer and counselling session for the officers.

“I don’t know any of the circumstances that pertains to the individual that would have experienced his demise in such a way, but I want to say that all of us can come to very low places and points.”

Rev Lockhart said that he witnessed it first-hand as a pastor of his church during the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

“I (have) seen people traumatised from their trauma,” he said.

Dr Swann, a psychologist, said these are difficult and trying times for officers.

“These are difficult times for all of us,” he said. “We may find that some of you may need one-on-one (counselling).”

He noted that such an incident affects people differently.

He told the officers: “One of the things I want you to be aware of is that this is an abnormal situation, and your emotions may rise. You may feel very uncomfortable whether in policing or normal life. Our role is to help you navigate through those emotions and get you back on track.”

He encouraged the officers to reach out for help and not keep their emotions and feelings bottled up.