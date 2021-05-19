Mitchell Attacks Govt Furlough Suspension

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) chairman yesterday attacked the government’s suspension of the Employment Act’s furloughed worker provisions for “disproportionately” aiding employers.

Describing the permanent termination of 700 Atlantis employees as “sad news”, Senator Fred Mitchell, pictured, told Tribune Business in a written statement that those impacted will face “growing uncertainty and consternation surrounding the reopening of the country’s economy” when it comes to finding alternative employment.

He argued that the government “erred” in suspending Section 28 (C) of the Employment Act, adding that this essentially suspended and denied furloughed workers their rights amid the economic devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Furloughed workers in excess of 12 weeks who desire redundancy should be made redundant with full compensation under the law. Further, time of service should continue during furloughs as there are financial impacts associated with this,” said Mr Mitchell.

“The prime minister and his minister of labour were wrong and unfair to eschew the views of labour leaders during this pandemic. Their policy decisions disproportionately benefited and advantaged the employer when both sides, employers and employees, are important partners in this exercise.

“As external forces tend to greatly influence the international sector of our economy, the government must make every effort to buttress, support and sustain the domestic economy over which it has greater control.”