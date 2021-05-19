Software Delay For Marco Alert System

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames said officials are waiting to receive “mass communication software” that will send out warnings about missing children to facilitate the roll-out of the Mandatory Action Rescuing Children Operation (MARCO) Alert system.

“I would’ve announced a few months ago that the system is up and running,” he told reporters when asked for an update yesterday. “We’re now waiting on the mass communication software that Cabinet would’ve approved and that software will give us the ability to send mass communications out across the length and breadth of this nation.

“Additionally, it will allow us to geo-fence if we need to (and) if there’s an incident in a particular area on a particular island, we will have that ability but what is good is despite the fact we have multiple providers, this system will allow us to cross over providers and so if you have a cell phone wherever in the Bahamas, it will allow us to send emergency messages instantaneously.”

After the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer in 2011, a law was enacted allowing authorities to send notifications alerting the public to missing children, dubbed the MARCO Alert.

While the system was rolled out by the Christie administration, it is unclear if it was ever used. It was set for an overhaul by the Minnis administration.

In 2019, Mr Dames said the government had committed $3.05m over three years for the MARCO Alert. A contract was later signed between the government and Multimedia Technologies for the system in late August of that year.

According to the latest Royal Bahamas Police Force statistics, there were 100 missing person reports filed in 2020.

Of those figures, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle had said previously, 88 of those required no further action from officers, but he added that 11 cases are still being investigated.