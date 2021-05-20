Andros Fears 8pm Curfew To Undermine Crab Season

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

An Andros businessman yesterday said extending the COVID-19 curfew’s start to 8pm on that island simply “won’t work” due to the imminent start of crab season.

Nelson Gaitor, owner/operator of Nelson’s Variety Shop, told Tribune Business that “lots of people are going to get locked up” as a result because few will pass up on the chance to make extra income from crab season despite the potential financial consequences for breaching the curfew if caught.

He said: “This curfew is not going to work at all. The sun doesn’t set until 8pm, and crabs start walking at 8pm. It’s crab season and fish season; everything is biting. This isn’t going to work at all. Lots of people are going to get locked up in crab clothes and stink of fish. You can’t control COVID; the curfews aren’t working.

“It’s not going to affect most businesses, because most businesses close at 7pm, but because it is already hard and people rely on crab season, this isn’t going to work. Lots of people will get locked up and, with one police car, I don’t see how this is going to work.”

Mr Gaitor spoke out after the prime minister revealed in the House of Assembly that, with effect from today, the government will is moving the COVID-19 curfew start on Andros, the Berry Islands and Cat Island up to 8pm in a bid to combat infection surges on both islands.

“On the recommendation of health officials, because of concern for an increase in cases on Andros, the Berry Islands and Cat Island, the daily curfew will now be from 8pm to 5 am, effective Thursday, 20 May, 2021,” Dr Minnis said.

“Health teams are headed to these islands for outbreak investigations. Vaccination teams will also be deployed to these islands. Any other additional measures will be announced depending on the findings of the investigation teams.”

Joe Rahming, the South Andros Chamber of Commerce’s president, said: “Everybody is finding this a bit strange. We have heard we had some recent COVID-19 cases but it didn’t seem to be that extreme or that many.”

He added that the government needs to “take crab season into consideration” and, depending on how long the 8pm curfew lasts, it would hurt smaller entrepreneurs who make their money during crab season. “Crab season is a major economic boost for the island,” said Mr Rahming.

“I think they will revise this curfew in time to get the best out of crab season, because they did say that if you are going crabbing you are fine, but if you are just going out to party or loitering then they would stop and question you.”

Alfred Daniels, owner/operator of Alnor Bake Shop on Cat Island, said: “Hopefully going back to the 8pm curfew will slow this virus down. We had a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, but we are not sure where people were getting it from. This is not going to affect my business at all. We operate from 7am to 6pm anyway, so we will be closed by curfew time. So we won’t have any problems.”

Allancio Gilbert, owner/operator of Gilbert’s Car Rentals, Cat Island, said: “It’s not a problem for me; something had to be done. This is better than the other option of an entire island-wide shutdown because the cases were trending upwards.

“This is not going to affect my business like how it did in the first wave of lockdowns, but we’re lucky because this could be a lot worse. I just hope this would decrease the number of cases on the island in short order. This is better than nothing.”

Bradley Knowles, owner/operator of Knowles Construction in the Berry Islands, said: “If you have to lock it down, then lock it down and get rid of the coronavirus. I don’t see anything wrong with the curfew.”

Cooliemae Francis, owner/operator of Cooliemae’s Sunset by the Sea, said: “I like the idea of going into a curfew, so people can stop their partying. This is not going to affect my business in any way, shape or form because I close at 7pm. If I have people, I would stay until 8pm, but on normal days I close at 7pm.