Booking Appointments For Second Vaccine Dose

THE National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee has advised that all people who received an email notification of a second dose appointment immediately after receiving their first dose are still required to book an appointment online at vax. gov.bs.

This applies to all first dose recipients.

To calculate the appropriate time to receive your second dose, please visit opm.gov.bs/vaccine and enter the date of the first dose in the free calculator provided, the committee said.

It is recommended that there is a minimum of eight weeks between the first and second doses of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine.

Persons who received a second dose appointment that is more than seven weeks from the first dose are now able to go online and book an earlier appointment date.

The administration of first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine continues on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

To make an appointment online visit vax.gov. bs or visit one of the walk-up sites at the Kendal G L Isaacs Gym, Baha Mar, Church of God of Prophecy on East St and St Anselm’s Church Hall on Bernard Rd.