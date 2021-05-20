Covid Cases On Rise Among Youngsters

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH officials are troubled by the trend of children catching COVID-19 at a greater rate than they did during the first and second waves, Health Minister Renward Wells said yesterday.

He was making the case in the House of Assembly for why the state of emergency and emergency powers order must be extended.

He revealed that the Bahamas now has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 15 percent, notably higher than the internationally recognised standard of keeping the rate below five percent.

He also discussed the extent of vaccine hesitancy in the country, noting that even among healthcare workers––the first group invited to be vaccinated––fewer than 50 percent have come forward for a jab to date.

“During the first wave,” he said, “40 years and older contributed to the greatest share of the national COVID-19 burden. In the second wave, this shifted to those who were 49 years or younger. At this point in the third wave, we are seeing COVID-19 infections in the very young and the adolescent population and they are being hospitalised.

“Notably, during the entire first and second waves, COVID-19 cases among those 0 to 9 years represented only one percent of the total cumulative cases for each respective wave. Already at this point in the third wave those ages 0 to 9 years account for 106 or three percent of 3rd wave COVID-19 cases.”

Mr Wells said this increase is likely because of variants, the presence of which are suspected based on the screening of positive samples at the National Reference Laboratory. Officials are still awaiting test results of samples sent outside the country to confirm the presence of variants.

Mr Wells said in view of the impact COVID-19 is starting to have on younger residents, the government “has moved with urgency” to secure Pfizer vaccine doses, as it is the only vaccine approved for emergency use in people under 18. He did not say whether the government’s efforts have borne fruit as yet.

Mr Wells said of the 11,278 confirmed cases in the Bahamas, 33.1 percent are attributable to the third wave. However, officials have not indicated the exact date at which the third wave began. Mr Wells also said 24 percent of the country’s 221 COVID-19 deaths came during the third wave.

“Last week, the average COVID-19 bed capacity rate reached a high of almost 70 percent,” he said.

“This figure is 10 percentage points higher than the previous week. COVID-19 bed capacity is further challenged by the issue of COVID-19 boarders. These are persons who remain in hospital when they no longer require hospital care for COVID-19. Most are persons who are no longer received by the long-term care homes from which they came and others are well enough for home isolation, but social and environmental circumstances at their place of residence are not conducive for safe isolation.”

Mr Wells said there are 15 boarders taking up acute care COVID-19 beds in the healthcare system. He said the “health care system is severely challenged and stretched at its seams.”

“Hospitalisations are increasing and health worker fatigue is increasing,” he said. “The positivity rate is also increasing. From the beginning of April, our positive rate has reflected a steady increase and now stands at 15 percent.”

With officials continuing to stress that vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, Mr Wells described taking the vaccine as “the moral thing to do”.

“At Mark 12:30, we are encouraged to love God and to love our neighbour,” he said. “If we love God and appreciate life, we will do all we can to stay alive and stay well. Getting the vaccine will increase the likelihood of this outcome. Further, when we take the vaccine, we not only protect ourselves, but are protecting our family and other persons around us also…Yes, getting vaccinated shows love for God and love for our neighbour.”

Mr Wells said over 40,000 people have taken a vaccine to date—about ten percent of the country.

“Vaccine hesitancy no doubt is contributing to these numbers in the country,” he said.

He said 15.4 percent of uniform branch services members have taken the vaccine today—1,199 out of 7,770.

Among those 60 years and older, 6,339 of 28,630 people have taken the vaccine, the equivalent of 22.1 percent.

“Among all healthcare workers, clinical and non-clinical, 2,626 of 5,771—45.5 percent have been vaccinated,” Mr Wells said.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also encouraged residents to get vaccinated during his contribution to the debate on the resolution to extend the state of emergency.

“Vaccinations work in dramatically reducing the risk of severe diseases and death,” he said.

“Countries such as Israel and the United Kingdom have demonstrated the effectiveness of mass vaccinations. Both countries are world leaders in COVID-19 vaccinations. Consequently, their case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths have fallen dramatically. Both countries are moving to broader reopening of their economies and societies, and we need a larger number of Bahamians to take the vaccine in order to help end the emergency phase of the pandemic in our country.

“The vaccines (are) onshore and more coming, we are at the stage where individual choices will carry great consequences.”

The latest report from the Ministry of Health notes that 43 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the nation’s total to 11,321.