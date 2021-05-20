It’S So Very Hard...They Just Kill Him

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
THE mother of the teenager who was fatally stabbed during an altercation at school on Tuesday said when she first got a call from officials to head to the hospital, she had no idea her child had been killed.
Speaking to The Tribune from her home yesterday, Marie-Jeanne Gustave was visibly grief stricken as she recalled the first time the school called her about her “quiet” 15-year-old son, Kenm Paul. It was a call that delivered some devastating news.
The 11th grader and another student were stabbed on Tuesday at Government High School. Kenm died while the other was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition. The deceased’s brother, Stanley Paul, said the 15-year-old’s close friend was the other student injured.
The mother revealed that when she was contacted by school officials, they informed her that something had happened to him, however the seriousness of the situation was not conveyed at that moment.
“I feel very very bad. This is my last son,” she said with tears in her eyes, shortly after viewing her son’s body.
“I love him very much. I can’t explain to you how I feel now. It is very hard for me. . .they just kill him.”
She said the day of the incident, the school’s principal called her at work asking if she was Kenm’s mother.
“She said they want me to go by the hospital,” the teen’s mother said.
“I catch the bus and I go there. When I reached the hospital, the security let me inside. When I reached inside, I met somebody, must be the school people, she was waiting for me.
“Since I reach, she called the principal, she said ‘Kenm mummy reach.’ After that she stayed a couple minutes with me and she gone. I see a nurse come from inside the room and I questioned her and I say ‘I’m Kenm Paul’s mummy. The school called me to come (to) the hospital. They say something happened to Kenm.’
“I asked her if I could see him, she said no I can’t see him and I said ‘Can you tell me what happened please?’ She said Kenm okay. She said nothing happened - Kenm okay.
“….Nobody can tell me nothing. I don’t know if he still living or if he still in the hospital room. When I start crying, one (person came out) and she asked me if my son is the dark one. I said yes and she said the dark one died.”
Kenm’s brother is saddened that he did not get to see his younger sibling before he left for school on that fateful day.
“I only saw him that night before and every morning mostly he comes knocking on my door and asks me to get some cologne for him to go to school, but he ain’t ask me that morning,” Mr Paul said.
“He ain’t even come knock on my door that morning. He just gone.”
He remembered his brother as a “good person” and made it clear the 15-year-old was not in a gang. He said Kenm had dreams of studying overseas and playing sports.
“He was hard-headed and he was rebellious and he was a hot head, but he wouldn’t bother no one unless you bother him,” Mr Paul said.
Yesterday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames noted that the perpetrators have not been turned in, despite police speaking to parents and other relatives.
Asked what he would say to the parents who have not turned in the suspected assailants, Mr Paul said: “The only good thing I could say is they (are) wrong. They are wrong for what they are doing. That’s if they know where the children is, for real they are wrong for what they doing.”
He is now focused on supporting his mother through this difficult time.
“I have to be strong because if I don’t be strong, my mummy is all I have, and I can’t lose two people in the same year so I have to stay strong so I can help comfort her.”
Comments
Ashinnabash 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
This is very saddening may he rest in peace.
Godson 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
My sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the family, mother, and brother.
Dear Bahamas, in light of this tragedy - which is too often repeated, I alone, or it seems, am asking the question, "what has become the interests and focus of our youths, their thoughts or the line and extent of their conversations that leads them to this violent threshold of malevolence?".
Inherently, the answer is within the question. However, first, we have got to get rid of these visionless, clueless, discontented and lazy leaders who come under the umbrellas of the Free National Movement (FNM) and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP)
Sickened 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
As a parent of 2 young kids I say take the parents into custody until the children are found. Either they know where the kids are and are not saying or the children will hear about the parents being 'locked up' until the kids turn themselves in.
bogart 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Very distressing and sad that young 15 year old grade 11 student and another student having conversation in GHS school corridor gets stabbed by others, 15 year old dying and other being injured.. No students on this small, small island should be stabbed in the govt school corridor, one dying in corridor. Very distressing, very sad
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
When I heard a young man had been killed. in school, My first thought was the parents and their grief
Parents expect their children to be safe at school. they expect them to come back home.
it is all very sad... .
UN 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
When I was in grade 7, my 14 year old brother was ambushed the same way: cornered at school, rocks to head = life forever ruined. Police and teachers didn’t care so those thugs never got punished.
In this case: if they’re minors - it will mean making sure their ‘innocent’ widdle faces are covered with a blankie and/or bib (then @ age 22 they’ll get jobs aka twitch it up in McDonalds = everything forgotten)..
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Just unbelievable that no one ever sees or knows any warning signs about the perps or the bullied ......... until this happens ........ their peers, parents, teachers, admin, community all asleep at the wheel and nobody observing the festering situation??????
Or ........... are the teens really that good at keeping all of this a secret from everyone??????
These boys (on both sides of the tragedy) didn't just wake up that day with (bad) intentions ........ it took days, weeks or months of stewing, vibing, or plotting to get to this point.
thephoenix562 49 minutes ago
The elephant in the room is that in public schools there is daily feuding between Bahamian students and so called Haitian (Bahamians) and those perceived as such. That is a fact. When I was in school this was not an issue, but times have changed. I was advised many years ago by a Teacher in public schools to never send my children to public schools. So said so done. I witnessed a young girl stabbed in the arm with a bottle for doing her duties as a prefect. I was threatened and physically attacked and almost lost an eye after i was hit by a rock when i was Head Boy.
John 3 minutes ago
When growing up, one of the most ungodly things you can ever do is pick up an edge tool like a knife or screwdriver or even weapons like a hammer or baseball bat to go fight . The beating one would get for arming himself in such deadly fashion. And if it happened on a school campus, that was definite suspension and even expulsion. Today young men and boys arm themselves with these type weapons and obviously are very prepared to use Theo. How did the country get to this?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID