It’S So Very Hard...They Just Kill Him

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of the teenager who was fatally stabbed during an altercation at school on Tuesday said when she first got a call from officials to head to the hospital, she had no idea her child had been killed.

Speaking to The Tribune from her home yesterday, Marie-Jeanne Gustave was visibly grief stricken as she recalled the first time the school called her about her “quiet” 15-year-old son, Kenm Paul. It was a call that delivered some devastating news.

The 11th grader and another student were stabbed on Tuesday at Government High School. Kenm died while the other was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition. The deceased’s brother, Stanley Paul, said the 15-year-old’s close friend was the other student injured.

The mother revealed that when she was contacted by school officials, they informed her that something had happened to him, however the seriousness of the situation was not conveyed at that moment.

“I feel very very bad. This is my last son,” she said with tears in her eyes, shortly after viewing her son’s body.

“I love him very much. I can’t explain to you how I feel now. It is very hard for me. . .they just kill him.”

She said the day of the incident, the school’s principal called her at work asking if she was Kenm’s mother.

“She said they want me to go by the hospital,” the teen’s mother said.

“I catch the bus and I go there. When I reached the hospital, the security let me inside. When I reached inside, I met somebody, must be the school people, she was waiting for me.

“Since I reach, she called the principal, she said ‘Kenm mummy reach.’ After that she stayed a couple minutes with me and she gone. I see a nurse come from inside the room and I questioned her and I say ‘I’m Kenm Paul’s mummy. The school called me to come (to) the hospital. They say something happened to Kenm.’

“I asked her if I could see him, she said no I can’t see him and I said ‘Can you tell me what happened please?’ She said Kenm okay. She said nothing happened - Kenm okay.

“….Nobody can tell me nothing. I don’t know if he still living or if he still in the hospital room. When I start crying, one (person came out) and she asked me if my son is the dark one. I said yes and she said the dark one died.”

Kenm’s brother is saddened that he did not get to see his younger sibling before he left for school on that fateful day.

“I only saw him that night before and every morning mostly he comes knocking on my door and asks me to get some cologne for him to go to school, but he ain’t ask me that morning,” Mr Paul said.

“He ain’t even come knock on my door that morning. He just gone.”

He remembered his brother as a “good person” and made it clear the 15-year-old was not in a gang. He said Kenm had dreams of studying overseas and playing sports.

“He was hard-headed and he was rebellious and he was a hot head, but he wouldn’t bother no one unless you bother him,” Mr Paul said.



Yesterday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames noted that the perpetrators have not been turned in, despite police speaking to parents and other relatives.

Asked what he would say to the parents who have not turned in the suspected assailants, Mr Paul said: “The only good thing I could say is they (are) wrong. They are wrong for what they are doing. That’s if they know where the children is, for real they are wrong for what they doing.”

He is now focused on supporting his mother through this difficult time.

“I have to be strong because if I don’t be strong, my mummy is all I have, and I can’t lose two people in the same year so I have to stay strong so I can help comfort her.”