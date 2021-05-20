Spanish Wells Mixed Over Cruise Call Plans

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Spanish Wells businesses yesterday gave a mixed reaction to Crystal Cruises’ plans to make weekly stops in the destination after the Harbour Island call proposed initially ran into strong opposition.

Andre Sands, owner/operator of Harbourside Rentals in Spanish Wells, told Tribune Business that as a business owner he “doesn’t have a problem” with the cruise ship’s itinerary switch. He said: “I think it will boost the economy. We lost a whole year to COVID-19, so in my personal opinion it is not a big deal for the cruise ship to come to Spanish Wells.”

But not everyone on Spanish Wells shared Mr Sands’ sentiments. Jaime Sweeting, owner/operator of Seagillian Rentals, said she “does not want” the cruise line to come to Spanish Wells at all, citing concerns about the way the industry has a potential negative impact on the environment.

She said: “This island is quite small. Even if it is 500 people that get off here every week, that would be ridiculous. The cruise lines in the past have had a history of making a mess wherever they go.”

Ms Sweeting added that Crystal Cruises had held no consultations yet with Spanish Wells residents and businesses, and many of them, including herself, were hearing about the cruise line’s intentions for the first time yesterday.

She added: “I’m not sure if they had contact with other individuals in the community, but for the community as a whole, no one had any knowledge of this until we saw it circulating through social media. I’m sure there are a handful of people that would want it, because they would get a job out of it, but more than half of the island doesn’t want Crystal Cruise Lines coming in.”

Crystal Cruises, in a statement to Tribune Business yesterday, said: “The partnership between Crystal Cruises and the Ministry of Tourism has jump-started both cruising close to home for our US guests and economic growth in The Bahamas, where we have already partnered with almost 30 local businesses for these voyages.

“During the last few weeks, we have met with local leaders to discuss business opportunities and to listen to any concerns. Our focus remains providing guests with the best experience possible and ensuring greater opportunities for local businesses.

“We are currently reviewing whether to add Spanish Wells to our itinerary and potentially remove Harbour Island. In advance of this potential change, we are reaching out to local businesses in Spanish Wells and are excited to receive proposals from those who would like an opportunity to work with us and provide services to our guests.”

Crystal Cruises plans to begin 16 weekly seven-night round-trip voyages around The Bahamas from July 3, stopping in Bimini, Harbour Island, San Salvador, Exuma and Long Island. However, the plans to call on Harbour Island ran into immediate opposition from hotel operators, residents and visitors there on the basis that cruise tourism is incompatible with the island’s high-end, niche model.

The upscale, luxury cruise line, which offers butler service for 30 percent of its passengers, will use Nassau and Bimini as home ports. The Crystal Serenity’s itinerary was designed to boost island economies, traditionally not on a cruise industry schedule, that are still reeling from COVID.

Yet not all Harbour Island entrepreneurs were happy to see Crystal Cruises change its plans. Wade Major, owner/operator of Major’s Golf Cart Rentals, said: “We were looking forward to it, because it would be more business for the local companies on the island. People would be able to rent the golf carts, go to the straw market.”

While acknowledging that not everybody on Harbour Island wanted Crystal Cruises to come as much as he did, he added: “I know everyone is not going to agree with me, but this meant more business for the companies on Harbour Island. This is a big loss for me now, but God knows all things.”

Jo-Jo Williams, owner/operator of Jo-Jo the MUA, backed Mr Major in saying,: “I’m an advocate for tourism and the fact that they won’t be coming into Harbour Island, but I guess we are all one country so if anyone could profit off of it that’s fine with me.”

He argued that the strong reaction against Crystal Cruises coming to Harbour Island initially was “misplaced”, and that it would have been a “great opportunity” for a lot of small businesses. “When a cruise ship comes to the island, that’s just more people and more money for everyone,” Mr Williams said.