Bullocks Harbour And Great Harbour Cay Placed Under Two-Week Lockdown

Bullocks Harbour and Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands will be placed under a 14-day lockdown effective Saturday 22 May 2021 at 8pm in order to slow and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in those communities.

Residents should pay particular attention to the following provisions included in the Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) (Management and Recovery) (Bullocks Harbour and Great Harbour Cay Lockdown) Order, 2021:

Travel to and from Bullocks Harbour and Great Harbour Cay is prohibited during the lockdown, except for essential workers (Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, healthcare professionals), mailboat operators, or as otherwise approved by the Competent Authority.

There will be no in-person activities permitted;

Every agency, business or establishment shall remain closed except for the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Government Community Clinic and COVID-19 vaccination sites;

No person, other than an essential worker (Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, healthcare professionals), shall leave his or her place of residence for any purpose other than for the purpose of seeking urgent medical attention or on prescribed days to purchase food, water and other essential items; and

The Administrator or a designee is permitted to distribute food and water on behalf of the Government or the National Food Distribution Task Force only.

The National Food Distribution Task Force has organised a vessel to deliver adequate food and water supplies to Bullocks Harbour and Great Harbour Cay. The vessel is expected to arrive by Sunday 23 May, weather permitting.

The mailboat will be permitted to deliver food and other essential supplies to the Berry Islands. Food stores will be permitted to offload supplies, restock and provide services to the public during the two days immediately following the arrival of the M/V Gurth Dean Mailboat.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has been mobilised to monitor waters surrounding the Berry Islands.

Health teams are currently in the Berry Islands to carry out contact tracing and administer of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents who choose to receive the vaccine.

Health officials also continue to monitor the progress of the COVID-19 virus on the islands of Cat Island and Andros, where outbreaks are also occurring. Surveillance and vaccination teams have also been deployed to Cat Island and Andros.

Persons travelling to and from Cat Island and Andros will be required to produce a negative RT PCR test, no greater than five days before date of travel, or provide documentation to prove full vaccination. This includes public officers.

Harvesting of crabs on Andros will be permitted during curfew hours between 8pm and 5am.

The complete Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) (Management and Recovery) (Bullocks Harbour and Great Harbour Cay Lockdown) Order, 2021 is available on opm.gov.bs.