Giant Harbour Bay Tree Cut Down

FOR thousands of shoppers used to visiting Harbour Bay plaza the giant silk cotton tree standing majestically at the Shirley Street entrance was a heart-warming sight.
Sadly no more. Yesterday visitors arrived to the sight of the tree cut down and lying in pieces on the ground.
Recently workmen had been seen trimming branches which had been damaged by termites.
Sadly, it appears, the damage caused was too severe and the tree had been rotten and dangerous.
What a crying shame that nothing appears to have been done to look after the tree’s health; treat it, if possible, at the first sign of infestation.
Now, as so often happens, it is too late.
PHOTOS: Donavan McIntosh/Tribune staff
Comments
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
oh wow. it was a beautiful tree. kept promising to get a pic near it...these are the true treasures of our island. not the tacky looking margaritaville I cringe everytime i see that hotel jammed up in that corner. Who is looking out for our interests?
TalRussell 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Reflects a lot about the lowering mentality Nassau Town's generation, could just sit back and watched as the deterioration been creepin' to have rottin' the life out this Once Grand Old Giant of a Silk Cotton Tree, be standing no more - majestically.
A teardrop, a moment in remembrance of the many thousands of different ages, colours, and of the varying social classes - who over the long years, were provided with brief moments of shade, yes?
