Giant Harbour Bay Tree Cut Down

FOR thousands of shoppers used to visiting Harbour Bay plaza the giant silk cotton tree standing majestically at the Shirley Street entrance was a heart-warming sight.

Sadly no more. Yesterday visitors arrived to the sight of the tree cut down and lying in pieces on the ground.

Recently workmen had been seen trimming branches which had been damaged by termites.

Sadly, it appears, the damage caused was too severe and the tree had been rotten and dangerous.

What a crying shame that nothing appears to have been done to look after the tree’s health; treat it, if possible, at the first sign of infestation.

Now, as so often happens, it is too late.

PHOTOS: Donavan McIntosh/Tribune staff