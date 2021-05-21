Pilot And Passenger Unhurt After Plane Crash Lands

A PILOT and a passenger onboard a twin engine aircraft walked away unscathed after their plane crash landed at the San Andros Airport yesterday.
Police said around noon on Thursday, the pilot of a twin engine BeechCraft Baron executed an emergency crash landing at the San Andros Airport after experiencing landing gear failure.
The pilot, who was accompanied by a passenger, successfully landed the aircraft on its underside on the airstrip, police said.
They both got out of the aircraft uninjured. The Bahamas Civil Aviation will continue investigations into this incident.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID