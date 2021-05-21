Pilot And Passenger Unhurt After Plane Crash Lands

A PILOT and a passenger onboard a twin engine aircraft walked away unscathed after their plane crash landed at the San Andros Airport yesterday.

Police said around noon on Thursday, the pilot of a twin engine BeechCraft Baron executed an emergency crash landing at the San Andros Airport after experiencing landing gear failure.

The pilot, who was accompanied by a passenger, successfully landed the aircraft on its underside on the airstrip, police said.

They both got out of the aircraft uninjured. The Bahamas Civil Aviation will continue investigations into this incident.