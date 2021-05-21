Police Quiz Two Boys Over Fatal Stabbing

POLICE have two boys in custody who are suspected of being the assailants behind a fatal stabbing at Government High School this week.

The juveniles are assisting police with their investigation.

Kenm Paul, 15, and another GHS student were stabbed on Tuesday at the campus.

Kenm died while the other was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition. The deceased’s brother, Stanley Paul, said the 15-year-old’s close friend was the other student injured.

At the scene on Tuesday, police said the attackers, who are students, scaled the school’s wall and escaped. On Wednesday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames lamented the fact that the boys’ family had not turned the suspects in.

The incident left Kenm’s family in shock.

His older brother, Mr Paul, remembered his sibling as a “good person” and made it clear that the 15-year-old was not in a gang. He said Kenm had dreams of studying overseas and playing sports.

“He was hard-headed, and he was rebellious and he was a hot head, but he wouldn’t bother no one unless you bother him,” Mr Paul said earlier this week.

A national school prayer initiative is planned for today in the wake of the tragedy.