Steak-Out For Victims Of Potter’S Cay Fire

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A STEAK-OUT will be held Saturday to help raise funds for the Potter’s Cay fire victims.

President of the Bahamas Dock and Allied Vendors Association Wendi Constantine said whatever is raised will go towards assisting vendors.

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Michael Pintard previously noted that contributions in terms of building materials for the victims would be made.

However, the association president said nothing has materialised yet.

“They spoke of some things but nothing has come into fruition yet. We have not gotten any concrete answers as to when those things will come into fruition,” she said.

However, the steak-out is receiving some support by a few unions. Rock Morris, Trade Union Congress (TUC) general secretary, is not happy with the government’s response thus far.

“I am not satisfied that sufficient (work) is being done by the Bahamas government. I honestly believe that if this was an employer operation, even though these persons are independent businesspersons, if this was a big employer [who] got caught up, more attention would be given to them.

“So I’m disappointed as a trade unionist that this present government is not doing sufficient to assist persons. Now they [will] tell you that they got all sorts of plans but unfortunately their plans are kept someplace hidden and we have to guess what it’s all [about].”

The association president thanked Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar for his contribution and showed appreciation to companies such as Bahamian Brewery and Caribbean Bottling Co for their assistance.

In April, a fire at Potter’s Cay left six stalls completely burned to the ground and two others with damage.

Two boats were also destroyed.