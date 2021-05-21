We Must Be Ready For Next Disaster: Coroners Action List To Improve Response In National Tragedies

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A CORONER gave several recommendations yesterday to help strengthen the country’s response to natural crises, citing the need for a mass fatality plan and the mobilisation of a missing persons call centre.

Coroner Jeannine Weech-Gomez’s comments came during the inquest into the presumed deaths of some 34 people reported missing after Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The first part of the inquest, which concluded yesterday, was held in an effort to answer questions about the circumstances surrounding the presumed deaths of the missing people.

Dozens of people have since given testimony about their efforts to find missing loved ones. Others, including officials from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, spoke about their experiences to assist with recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm.

Yesterday, Coroner Weech-Gomez praised the heroic efforts of officers and civilians who helped rescue those affected by Dorian.

“Among the sorrow, loss and suffering there were acts of courage, compassion and dedication,” she noted.

“There were instances of police and Defence Force officers, family members of those at risk and members of the public assisting in rescue efforts that were clearly extremely treacherous and dangerous. However, without these acts of bravery and commitment it is clear much more lives would have been lost. I sincerely thank and commend all those that were involved in any rescue or attempt.

“I wish to again convey my sincere sympathy to the family and friends of all the victims.”

She also said that because of climate change among other things, it is important the nation continues “to take steps to be better prepared”.

In view of this, she recommended that “methods must be taken to develop and implement public communication methods and, in particular, the mobilising of a missing persons call centre.”

She told the court: “Preparations should be made to ensure victims, staff and volunteers receive professional help to reduce the adverse impact on their mental health. Steps should be taken to invest in amphibious crafts to better assist persons during a hurricane.”

Coroner Weech-Gomez also referred to recommendations made by local pathologist Dr Kiko Bridgewater, who testified in the inquest late last month.

Dr Bridgewater, who was a member of the Dorian mass fatality response team, called for the implementation of a national mass fatality plan and a national forensic morgue separate from Princess Margaret Hospital.

Yesterday, the coroner also recommended “that a mass fatality team be incorporated with all the stakeholders and proper training exercises take place to better prepare for such instances.”

She added that a mobile mortuary unit needed to be established “which can be transported by sea to any island or cay where mass fatality events may occur” as was previously noted by Dr Bridgewater.

“Current climate and meteorological literature points towards an increased risk of weather-related disasters in the future, therefore it is important we continue to take steps to be better prepared,” Coroner Weech-Gomez added.

“It is my opinion that in such situations our goal must be to show respect for the dead as well as compassion for the living.”