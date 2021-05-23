Pm Announces Two-Week Lockdown For Cat Island, North And Central Andros

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Sunday announced a two-week lockdown for Cat Island and North and Central Andros that will take effect at 8pm on Monday.
Only essential workers will be allowed to visit the islands during the lockdown.
In-person activities and burials will not be permitted.
Dr Minnis said during a national address: “Every agency, business or establishment shall remain closed, except for the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Government community clinics, and COVID-19 vaccination sites. No individual, other than an essential worker, shall leave his or her place of residence for any purpose other than for the purpose of seeking urgent medical attention, to go to a vaccination site, or on prescribed days, to purchase food, water and other essential items. The administrator or a designee, is permitted to distribute food and water on behalf of the Government.”
“Food store owners may be permitted to restock their stores, after the arrival of the respective mailboat and the Seacorp. Food stores may be opened for two days, between 6am and 6pm after the mailboat has arrived. Residents may leave their homes, to go to the food store during the two days, immediately following the arrival of the mailboat only. Farmers are permitted to water their crops, between the hours of 5am to 9am.
“Subsistence fishing is permitted. The respective commercial banks may reload their Automated Banking Machines. Gas stations may open on Fridays from 6am to 6pm for government agencies only. Customs and Immigration will be able to fulfill their duties as needed. Security guard services will be permitted. Hotel workers carrying identification will be permitted to traverse to and from their places of employment.”
Residents of North and Central Andros will be allowed to harvest crabs during the lockdown from 8pm to 5am. Dr Minnis said if the officer-in-charge on the island allows, people can harvest crabs outside these hours if the weather is favourable for harvesting.
Dr Minnis said AUTEC’s Navy Base will be allowed to operate and Emile Knowles Construction Company will also be allowed to work on the government’s bridge project in Stainard Creek between 6am and 6pm.
On Cat Island, water delivery will be permitted by Donald Newbold from 6am to 6pm and ISD construction’s work on the government’s water project can continue between 6am and 6pm.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, has already dispatched officers to Cat Island, and North and Central Andros, to ensure that residents are not leaving these areas, and risking the greater spread of the COVID-19 virus, to other communities and islands,” Dr Minnis said.
The Bahamas recorded 52 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including seven in Cat Island and nine in Andros.
