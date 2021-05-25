Davis Touts Grand Bahama Candidates

PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis was in Grand Bahama over the weekend where he touted his party’s five candidates for the island as the best choice.

He accused the Free National Movement of making empty promises for the island.

“Grand Bahama is in a bad state. For the past four years, Grand Bahama has been neglected by this heartless FNM government. We cannot say it enough.... An inadequate hospital facility, an overdue hotel deal that is draining the public’s purse, and a shell of an airport with no money to fix it and no time line when it will be fully operational.

“Grand Bahama has been given a bunch of empty promises.”

He said the suffering still evident on the island two years after Hurricane Dorian is eye-opening. He also said despite the governing party holding all four seats in Grand Bahama, the island’s people are still not in a better state four years after the last election.

The PLP has ratified Obie Wilchcombe, the party’s former representative for West Grand Bahama and Bimini; Kirk Russell; Ginger Moxey; Curt Hollingsworth and James Rolle Turner for Grand Bahama’s constituencies.