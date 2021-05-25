Man Found Dead In Sinkhole

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BIMINI police are investigating the apparent drowning of a Grand Bahama man found floating in a sinkhole on Sunday.

The victim, a resident of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, was employed with a local construction company in Bimini.

Superintendent Stephen Rolle reported the discovery was made shortly before 5pm when officers received a report that the lifeless body of a male was found in a sinkhole, near the Bimini International Airport.

Supt Rolle said officers went to the scene to investigate and received additional information concerning the victim.

The investigating officers were told the man went to the area of the sinkhole, and when he didn’t return, co-workers became concerned and conducted a search.

Supt Rolle said the man’s body was later found unresponsive, floating in a sinkhole. The body was retrieved and taken to the Bimini Clinic, where the victim was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.