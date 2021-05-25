Minister: Bahamas To Lead Caribbean On Decent Work

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister says The Bahamas is “poised to be called a Caribbean leader” through the adoption of what he branded as its “second generation” Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP).

Dion Foulkes, minister for labour and transport, praised the work performed on the programme by the National Tripartite Council (NTC) and its representatives over the past three years.

Speaking at the Council’s 2021 general assembly, he said the National Tripartite Council had helped develop national productivity legislation, provide recommendations on the transformation of the Industrial Tribunal, and established The Bahamas as the first country in the Caribbean via its first Decent Work Country Programme some 12 years ago.

Mr Foulkes said: “Today the Bahamas is again poised to be called the leaders of the Caribbean, as the government formally accepts the National Tripartite Council’s recommendation regarding the second generation of The Bahamas Decent Work country programme.”

The initiative aims to establish better relations between the private sector, public sector and labour unions in The Bahamas to ensure greater harmony in the workplace.

Timothy Ingraham, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation’s deputy chair, said: “As with every relationship there will be ups and downs, but as with relationships communication is key to resolving issues.

“To understand the effectiveness of the National Tripartite Council, one only need look at the work done recently on a decent country word programme.”

Bernard Evans, the National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas (NCTUB) president, said: “This pandemic gave rise to express our resilience as the people like the NTAC (National Tripartite Advisory Council) team, the National Tripartite Council team and the formation of the major task force built on the mandate of tripartism.

“The National Congress of Trade Unions congratulates the National Tripartite Council on examining the facts, but more than anything, we thank you for bringing hope to our troubled world by inserting your time.”