Haitian Men Admit Guilt Over Fake Documents

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO Haitian men pleaded guilty to charges of possession of forged documents in court yesterday.

Reginald Jeudy, 35, and Rishkard Jeudy, 32, both faced three counts of possession of forged documents. The court was told that on May 17, while in New Providence, the accused men had a re-entry permit, a health travel visa, and a payment receipt for a work visa knowing they were not genuine.

On May 20, officers of the Financial Crimes Unit, acting on information from immigration officers, were told that there were four Haitian males who arrived on Bahamasair from Matthew Town, Iguana.

They were taken to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre. A search was done and a fraudulent re-entry permit was found along with a Bahamian health travel visa. A check of the permit system found no application with those ID numbers.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney fined the men for the charges, which included $3,000 or a year in prison for possession of the forged health visa and $1,500 or six months in prison for the work permit.

Upon paying the fines, or after their release from prison, they will be handed over to the Department of Immigration.