New Homes Handed Over To Sweeting’S Cay Residents

NINE newly-built homes were turned over to residents in Sweeting’s Cay during a key handover ceremony last week.

The Sweeting’s Cay Home Project was funded through a donation from the TK Foundation, in partnership with the Rotary Disaster Relief Committee and Team Seagrape.

The first phase of the project commenced in January. Many homes in Sweeting’s Cay were destroyed during Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, leaving scores of residents displaced.

Billy Jane Ferguson, a Rotary member, said the homes were built in record time, completed one month ahead of schedule.

“We thank the TK Foundation for their contributions in the construction of some nine homes in Sweeting’s Cay,” she said.

Ms Ferguson, and members of Rotary, went to Sweeting’s Cay on January 11 and presented plans to the residents to rebuild and repair their damaged homes. They were accompanied by Team Seagrape, led by Jimmy Smith, and contractor Cyril Harvey, of Utmost Construction.

She said the residents bought into the plan and they began the work of rebuilding homes.

Ms Ferguson said the crew put in many hours of hard work to complete the project.

“They worked ten hours a day, a ten-hour shift, six days a week; they burned the midnight oil to get the project completed. And we kept our commitment, and we are one month ahead of schedule,” she stated.

The homes are built four feet off the ground, with concrete beams on the 107 anchor bolts. The frame is built of two layers of 5x8 plywood, and 2x6 for extra strength, with hurricane impact windows.

Ms Ferguson said that they kept their commitment to complete 80 percent of the construction of the homes, with a full bathroom and electricity. The residents are responsible to complete the remaining 20 percent.

Diane Pindling, a representative of the TK Foundation, commended the Rotary Disaster Relief Committee and Team Seagrape for their tremendous efforts.

“Our foundation was pleased to bring some real and tangible relief to the Sweeting’s Cay community,” she said.

Ms Pindling said the TK Foundation is a private independent foundation organised in The Bahamas in 2002 and has donated over $50m since its inception.

She said the foundation was named after J Torben Karlshoej, of Denmark, the owner of TK Shipping, now TK Corporation, a publicly-traded company. Its mission, she said, is to fulfill the legacy of Mr Karlshoej to assist persons in need.

“The foundation made a conscious decision to expand its reach and broaden humanitarian activities, resulting in partnering with Rotary in Abaco and Grand Bahama to assist in reconstruction and repair of homes, in addition to funding the purchase of boat engines to put fishermen in East Grand Bahama back to work,” she said.

Ms Pindling said TK Foundation looks forward to working with Rotary and Team Seagrape on phase two and hopefully phase three of the project.