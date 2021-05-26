Teenagers Accused Of School Killing

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO teens were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of two students at Government High School last week.

The accused boys — ages 15 and 16 — appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux yesterday.

Due to the nature of the charges, they were not required to enter pleas and were remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.

They will return to court for a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) on July 27.

On May 18, eleventh grader Kenm Paul, 15, and another student were stabbed on campus. The 15-year-old was killed while the other student, said to be the deceased teen’s close friend, was in serious condition in the hospital at last report.

According to police on the scene, the preliminary investigation revealed that two students were in a corridor having a conversation with each other when they were approached by two others who started an argument.

“Edge tools were produced and two of those persons were stabbed,” Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters on the scene.

“The persons who may have been involved in this scaled the school fence and left and went home, we believe.”